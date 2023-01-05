MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) to strengthen communication and economic cooperation between the two bourses.

The deal signed on Wednesday aims to help boost investment prospects for both the Philippine and Chinese capital markets, the PSE said.

“The MOU broadens the strategic alliance and strengthens the relationship between PSE and SZSE. We will explore new areas to work on that will be beneficial for both exchanges,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

“Among the main objectives of our collaboration with SZSE is to bring PSE up to par with neighboring stock exchanges. I believe that this partnership with one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia and the world will help us realize this,” Monzon added.

The SZSE is one of the three main stock exchanges in China, the other two being the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The PSE and SZSE will promote investment in the counterparty’s stock market as well as information-sharing on regulatory practices, market development and information technology, the PSE said.

"The two exchanges will also pursue initiatives on market connectivity through cross-border product development. Specific undertakings, if pursued, will be subject to the signing of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals," the PSE added.

PSE-SZSE relations started in 2009, with another MOU signed in December 2017. In February 2020, PSE and SZSE started information and data sharing on their respective websites, the PSE said.