MANILA - Ninety nine workers of the MRT-3 were positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test of 696 employees, as the Department of Transportation on Wednesday ordered swab tests for railway workers amid the spike in virus infections in Metro Manila.

Those who turned positive results in the antigen tests will undergo the more accurate RT-PCR swabbing to confirm the results, the DOTr said.



"Them, as well as their identified direct contacts, have been required to go on quarantine, until re-tested and confirmed negative," the agency said.

The 696 workers tested were just the first batch to undergo swabbing.

"Antigen testing and confirmatory RT-PCR testing will continue for the rest of the week until all personnel are tested," the DOTr added.

The precautionary measure complies with Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade's directive to ensure the safety of transport stakeholders and passengers.

COVID-19 daily cases have seen an uptick in the recent weeks following the 2021 holidays and possible community transmission of the new omicron variant.

Meanwhile, workers reporting to the MRT-3 depot were reduced to 60 percent following the implementation of Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region.

Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15.

