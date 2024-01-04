MANILA - The Department of Tourism (DOT) is starting the year on an upbeat note as it expects a more robust tourism industry, after the country surpassed its 2023 target in tourist arrivals.



The previous year closed with a total of 5,450,557 international visitors to the Philippines, which is 650,000 higher than the original target of 4.8 million.

According to the DOT, 91.8 percent of the visitors were foreign nationals mostly coming from South Korea (26.41 percent), the United States (16.57 percent), Japan (5.61 percent), Australia (4.89 percent) and China (4.84 percent).

Tour operators in the walled city of Intramuros in Manila City welcome the surge of both international and domestic tourists, saying it has given workers a stable flow of income.

Tour operator Bambike Ecotours Intramuros said it will need to hire additional tour guides to accommodate the demand.

“Yung mga bookings namin is constant, araw-araw hindi po kami nawawala ng bookings and all that. So yung need din po sa tour guides, sa tourism worker eh nandon po so para sa kin parang sustainable po itong trabaho na ito,” Bambike Head Tour Guide, Jonathan Floresca said.



The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) also foresees more job opportunities in tourism this year.

“Continuous hiring, continuous development. Some resorts have started opening new hotels, like in Cebu. There are also a lot of new destinations as well. The most thing we would like to ask the government is to upgrade the infrastructure including roads, our airports and maybe developing interisland travel,” PTAA President Mariegel Manotok said.



The DOT is aiming for 7.7 million tourist arrivals this year. This figure is just half a million shy of the country’s pre-pandemic record high of 8.3 million in 2019. But Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco explained that the target is just a baseline.



To achieve the figures, efforts will be focused mainly on infrastructure.



“Under the General Appropriations Act for 2024 our government is investing at least P15 billion in tourism roads under the Department of Public Works and Highways through our convergence with them. Five new cruise ports are going to be constructed as well, which will expand our cruise tour portfolio across the country. In addition to this, patuloy po yung partnership with DICT to improve internet connectivity,” Frasco said.



Frasco also said the government aims to spread the gains of tourism in terms of business and employment, nationwide.

The Department is working on promoting hidden gems in the country, including many destinations in Mindanao. Frasco is aware that Mindanao is affected by travel advisories from other countries, which is why the DOT has been actively engaging Foreign missions to update information, particularly on peace and security.



“I myself had the chance to visit Tawi-Tawi and nakita ko na magandang lugar yon and marami pa talaga tayong magagawa para mabigyan ng oportunidad yung ating kababayan don.I’ve also made my way to Misamis Oriental, the diving is amazing, as well as Sultan Kudarat. It’s really about confidence building in the country,” Frasco said.



To improve the tourist experience, the DOT also launched its first Tourist Assistance Call Center via the hotline 151-8687 (TOUR), which has so far received 2,900 calls and addressed concerns by endorsing it to proper authorities.

The DOT also plans to set up emergency centers in tourist destinations that lack hospitals. More Tourist Rest Areas (TRAs) will also be built this year.