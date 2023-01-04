MANILA - The Philippines and China are expected to sign 10 to 14 bilateral agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s visit to Beijing, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Palace officials said these agreements represent cooperation in areas including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, development cooperation, maritime security, and tourism.

A large contingent of Filipino businessmen has traveled with Marcos to Beijing for the visit, including the leadership of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., and members of the Private Sector Advisory Council or PSAC led by businessman Sabin Aboitiz.

Political Analyst Austin Ong said upgrading cooperation between the Philippines and China should be the priority of the trip.

He noted the Philippines benefited from cooperation with China during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, with the country receiving vaccine donations, and transport infrastructure including two donated bridges in Metro Manila.

Ong said he hopes some of these discussions and agreements will help address key issues and problems in the Philippines right now such as high food prices, job security, health and education.

“So that would be the guide poles for our leaders in the next 5 years,” Ong said.

Meanwhile some small business owners are looking forward to more trade with China.

For 56-year-old Nelda Serrano, who sells China-made portable gensets, water pressure pumps and screwdrivers, the Philippines and China should cooperate more.

“Sa kanila din nanggagaling ang produkto natin. Halos lahat. Kagaya ng negosyo natin, sa kanila nanggagaling yan.”

Salesman Alberto Negrite said that while there is a stigma attached to China-made products, customers still keep buying them because they are affordable.

"Yung mga produkto ng China, although sabihin natin medyo low quality, pero talagang mura.”

Negrite said he also believes Marcos' visit will bring in more Chinese investments into the country.

"Naniniwala naman ako na ang pagpunta ng presidente natin doon, magpapasok siya ng mas maraming negosyo dito sa atin.”

China is the Philippines' largest trading partner, accounting for $2.22 billion or 20.2 percent of the total imports in October 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

China, including Hong Kong, is also a top export market. Hong Kong accounted for $1.28 billion or a share of 16.6 percent to the total exports in October while China accounted for $959.59 million or 12.5 percent of total exports.