PH, China start talks on narrowing $15-B trade deficit: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. heads the Philippine delegation during bilateral meeting with their counterparts in Beijing on January 4, 2023. Office of the Press Secretary handout

BEIJING — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the Philippines and China have begun discussions on how the trade deficit between the two countries could be narrowed down, starting with a plan for Beijing to import more durian from Mindanaoan provinces.

“We talked about the trade imbalance between our country and China and what we can do to remedy this,” Marcos said in a taped video.

“There has been created what we call the ‘Durian Protocol’ because they are opening their trade to imports of durian and other agricultural products from the Philippines so that we can regress the imbalance in our imports and exports from China,” he said.

The “Durian Protocol” involves the creation of “phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh durians from the Philippines to China,” according to a statement from the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

While China is considered as the Philippines largest trading partner with bilateral trade in 2021 amounting to $38.35 billion, there is a $15.25-billion deficit with Manila at the losing end.

The Philippines imported $26.8-billion worth of goods from China in 2021, but only exported $11.55-billion worth of products to Asia’s largest economy in the same year, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs showed.

Manila and Beijing also inked a cooperation deal between their respective agricultural agencies that maps out a joint action plan on agricultural and fisheries cooperation from 2023 to 2025.

Deals on digital and information and communications technology (ICT) cooperation, as well as an agreement on electronic commerce cooperation, and economic and technical cooperation were also signed.

Asia’s largest economy have also “agreed on a framework agreement for the Renminbi-portion of the loan financing for three priority projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH),” the OPS said.

“The Philippine and Chinese governments also agreed on the implementation of the MOU on tourism between the Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China,” it read.

The DFA earlier said that the Philippines plans to profit from China’s tourism market, noting that nearly 1.8 million Chinese tourists arrived in the Philippines in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

