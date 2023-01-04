MANILA - Outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase placements with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, grew by 13.7 percent in November from 13.9 percent in October last year, central bank data showed.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans rose 0.3 percent, the BSP said in a statement.

"Sustained growth in credit and domestic liquidity will continue to support economic activity and domestic demand," the BSP said.

"Looking ahead, the BSP will ensure that liquidity and lending dynamics remain consistent with its primary mandate of promoting price and financial stability," it added.

Several banks have earlier reported an uptick in loans as well as in credit card as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

