

MANILA - San Miguel Corp and its NGO partner Rural Rising have rescued over 1.7 million kilos of fruits and vegetables from farmers struggling to sell their products since the start of the pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

Since 2020, the partnership has benefitted about 4,500 farmers from Luzon, San Miguel said in a statement.

Consumers were also provided with fruits and vegetables at affordable prices through the company's Better World Diliman community center.

“Food security remains to be one of the pressing concerns today and in the coming years, and we are happy to help bridge the gap between farmers and end-consumers by ensuring farmers get better-than-farmgate prices for their agricultural produce to earn higher incomes while offering these directly to consumers, including our employees,” said SMC President and CEO Ramon Ang.

Out of the total 1.7 million kg of produce, Better World Diliman donated over 14,000 kg including sayote, cabbage, lemons and watermelons to Tondo-based communities while 2,260 kg of fruits and vegetables were sold to SMC employees through its Box-All-You-Can activities, it said.

During the early months of the pandemic, SMC said San Miguel Foods Inc ramped up purchases of local corn from farmer cooperatives nationwide, provided rent-free spaces for farmers to sell their products and worked with the Department of Agriculture in launching rolling stores in Petron Stations, SMC said.

The company said these programs are part of its efforts to boost farm income, prevent food waste and support food security.

