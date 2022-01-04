MANILA - Real estate investment trusts in the country have raised P76 billion in less than 2 years, the Finance Department said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reported the total market capitalization of REITs reached $3.46 billion or 0.96 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) as of the third quarter of 2021, the DOF said in a statement, citing a survey by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

Based on SEC data as of Nov. 15, Robinsons Land Commercial REIT raised the biggest amount of P21.56 billion from its IPO followed by Megaworld's REIT with P15.29 billion and DoubleDragon's DDMP with P14.71 billion in new capital.

Filinvest REIT Corp raised P12.58 billion while the pioneer Ayala Land's AREIT raised P12.28 billion as of Nov. 15, data showed.

The newcomer Citicore, which is planning an IPO in the first quarter, eyes raising some P10.1 billion, the SEC said.



Under the improved implementing rules and regulations, the capital raised by the REIT sponsor should be reinvested in the country to develop and deepen the domestic capital markets and broaden the participation of small investors, among others.

Out of the total P79.87 billion required to be reinvested by the 5 REITs, a total of P22 billion have been reinvested as of Nov. 15, the SEC said.

The success of REITs offerings is a vote of confidence in the country's ability to foster a "solid recovery" despite the economic crisis, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said.



The law governing REITs was enacted 12 years ago but it only took off following improvements made in recent years, the DOF said.



RELATED VIDEO: