24/7 network restoration across Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao to get services fully up and running. Handout

MANILA—Globe Telecom said it is maintaining 49 free calls and free charging stations in Odette-hit areas, as restoration of services in Visayas and Mindanao nears completion.

Stations assisting in victim relief and recovery are available in selected areas in Palawan, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Surigao, and Dinagat Islands, Globe said in a statement.

"Following the onset of Super Typhoon Odette last December, Globe is ensuring that our kababayans stay connected through their Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations," the Ayala-led telco said.

"Globe’s field teams are working round the clock to bring communications facilities back up following the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette. More towns are seeing significant progress in repairs."

Local government units have aided in the restoration efforts in the Southern part of the country, Globe said.

Globe has also earlier extended due dates for subscribers in Odette-stricken areas.

Users in other areas who wish to donate their rewards points can do so using the New GlobeOne app and through its mobile wallet GCash, it added.

Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country in December 2021, damaging critical telecommunications and electrical lines.

RELATED VIDEO: