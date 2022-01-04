Lopez-led EDC and its partners brought 11 container vans of generator sets, solar lamps, canned goods, clean water, clothes , and blankets for typhoon Odette-stricken families in Bohol, Cebu, and Southern Leyte. Handout photo

MANILA - Energy Development Corp said Tuesday it has sent aid to over 26,000 families in Bohol who were affected by super typhoon Odette.

EDC said 11 container vans worth of much-needed generator sets, solar lamps, assorted clothes, blankets, rice, canned goods, and clean water were sent to Bohol, in cooperation with other firms in the Lopez Group of Companies.

“We mobilized a team a few days before Christmas to facilitate emergency purchases from different suppliers after receiving information that Bohol is still practically isolated and numerous families need food, clean water, and other supplies,” said EDC’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Relations, Allan Barcena.

The donations were turned over to Bohol Governor Arthur Yap and his team, Barcena said.

Apart from this relief mission, EDC said it is also helping its own employees, partner communities, and power customers in Negros Island and in Ormoc City and Kananga, Leyte who were affected by Odette.

EDC is First Gen’s 100 percent renewable energy arm.

ABS-CBN and EDC are both part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

