PAL launches seat sale on domestic flights

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Wednesday has launched a seat sale on domestic flights.
In a statement, the flag carrier said seats are available for as low as P148 one-way domestic base fare.
Passengers can book the flight starting January 3, then travel from September 1 to December 15.
PAL posted a net income of $348 million in the first 9 months of 2023.
Their president and chief operating officer Captain Stanley K. Ng had earlier told ABS-CBN News that he expects earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.
