PAL launches seat sale on domestic flights

File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Wednesday has launched a seat sale on domestic flights.

In a statement, the flag carrier said seats are available for as low as P148 one-way domestic base fare.

Passengers can book the flight starting January 3, then travel from September 1 to December 15.

PAL posted a net income of $348 million in the first 9 months of 2023.

Their president and chief operating officer Captain Stanley K. Ng had earlier told ABS-CBN News that he expects earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

RELATED STORY