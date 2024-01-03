Over a third of LGUs in PH automated: ARTA

Anti-Red tape Authority Director General Ernesto V. Perez at the launching of the Green Lanes for Strategic Investments held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza grand ballroom in Pasay City on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Over a third of local government units in the Philippines have started automating the registration and processing of business permits, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said on Wednesday.

Of the 1,637 local government units in the Philippines, 630 have reported that they have already automated their processes, said Ernesto Perez, director general of ARTA.

So far, 19 local governments have been fully automated, while 611 others are partially automated, according to data from the ARTA.

“Lalo pa po nating paiigtingin yung pagimplement ng mga electronic business one stop shop,” Perez said.

“Lalo pong nakita at naa-appreciate ng taongbayan na pag-secure ng business permit to start a business will only require 30 minutes to 1 hour kung gagamitin natin yung streamlining and digitalization of processes,” he said.

The ARTA underscored that its Report Card system — which allows the public to rate the services provided by government offices — has “put government agencies on their toes knowing they are graded.”

Last year, 94.72 percent of “covered agencies have submitted updated citizens charters,” he said.

