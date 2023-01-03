Shopee delivery riders hold a motorcade and picket in front of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on January 3, 2023 to press their demand for regularization and right to unionize. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Shopee delivery riders and workers held a protest at the offices of the Department of Labor and Employment after a labor arbiter allegedly reversed a decision on company workers’ right to organize a union.

According to Eduardo Laurencio, secretary general of the Association of Genuine Labor Organizations (AGLO), the arbiter reversed his decision last December 29, which was just 2 days after he made an initial ruling in favor of Shoppee workers.

In the original ruling made on December 27, Laurencio said, Shopee workers have an employee-employer relationship with the company, which means they can organize unions and bargain with the company.

As the decision has been reversed, the arbiter effectively ruled as well that this relationship is no longer recognized.

The workers fear that the company will now have the right to terminate their employment arbitrarily.

They also lashed out at Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma for getting their hopes up after he invited them to a dialogue to discuss their situation.

In a text message, Laguesma meanwhile explained that it might not be appropriate for him to comment on the matter and that he has already requested a factual background.

“That’s a pending case, if ever, which can be the subject of an appeal or a motion for recon or even a petition before the CA (Court of Appeals) and the SC (Supreme Court). So it might not be appropriate for me to [make] comments on the matter. I have already requested for a factual background of the matter.”

Labor leader and former presidential candidate Leody De Guzman came to the protest to show his support for the workers.

He challenged Laguesma to prove that he is pro-worker.

De Guzman also emphasized that the arbiter's decision on the case of Shopee workers is crucial, since it will create a precedent for other workers in the industry.

“Sila 'yung bumuhay sa atin noong panahon ng pandemya. Regular silang nag-deliver sa atin ng pagkain, ng gamot, ng gatas, e bakit hindi sila regular ngayon? At sila’y contractual pa rin, wala silang job security?” De Guzman added.

(They were crucial during the pandemic. They regularly delivered food, medicines, milk so why are they considered regular workers today? Why are they still contractual, with no job security.)

Shopee workers vowed to launch a bigger protest action until DOLE is forced to undo the arbiter’s decision reversal.

They claim that there are more than 300 Shopee drivers affected by labor issues. This does not yet include riders and sorters which are also outsourced by Shopee from manning agencies.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Shopee for comment and is still awaiting a reply as of this posting.