People fall in line at the check-in counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center experienced technical problems on New Year’s day affecting 65,000 passengers with the cancellation of hundreds of flights according to DOTr. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Provincial airports affected by the New Year's Day flight mess have resumed normal operations, aviation authorities said on Tuesday.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is pleased to report that normal operations have resumed at provincial airports which were affected by the power failure encountered by the equipment at the Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) on 1 January 2022," CAAP said in a statement.

The resumption of normal operations is observed in the following airports:

• Bicol International Airport

• Tacloban Airport

• Zamboanga Airport

• Pagadian Airport

• Dipolog Airport

• Jolo Airport

• Tawi-Tawi Airport

• Laguindingan Airport

• Camiguin Airport

• Ozamiz Airport

• Dumaguete Airport

• Bohol-Panglao International Airport

• Puerto Princesa International Airport

• Tuguegarao Airport

• Cauayan Airport

• Basco Airport

• Iloilo International Airport

• Kalibo International Airport

• Bacolod-Silay Airport

• Roxas Airport

• Antique Airport

• Butuan Airport

• Siargao Airport

• Surigao Airport

• San Jose Airport

• Romblon Airport

• General Santos Airport

• Cotabato Airport

• Davao International Airport

Recovery flights from diverted and delayed flights in these airports have been mounted by airlines while stranded passengers have been rebooked, the agency said.

A power outage disrupted the ATMC on Jan. 1, which is responsible for manning the inbound and outbound traffic in the Philippine airspace. The technical issue affected all 13 radars in the country, the Department of Transportation earlier said.

Aviation authorities claimed that the system was restored to normal operations past 5 p.m. on the same day but it caused delays, cancellations and flight diversions of over 300 flights. Airlines said it would take up to 72 hours to revert to normal operations.

"The Authority apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the disruption of services and appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers during this time. CAAP is committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of its operations and will continue to quickly work towards correcting and improving the air travel experience in the Philippines," it said.

CAAP also earlier said it has urged the government to update the country's ATMC which was inaugurated in 2018.

