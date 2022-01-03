People wait among empty chairs at the holding area after getting vaccinated at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on December 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - A Presidential adviser backed the move of Metro Manila mayors to limit the movement of unvaccinated individuals, saying this will reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Monday said they had been pushing for this under their "Bakuna Bubble" proposal, where vaccinated people are allowed greater mobility.

“Under the Bakuna Bubble, the movement of unvaccinated individuals is limited so they won’t put themselves at risk of getting the virus and be afflicted with [a] severe case of COVID-19,” he added.

Concepcion issued the statement as Metro Manila mayors agreed on Monday to restrict the mobility of unvaccinated people as the capital region is placed under Alert Level 3.

The Metro Manila Council agreed on a stay-at-home policy for those who are still unvaccinated or have yet to complete the full dose.

The private sector group led by Concepcion have been pushing for the Bakuna Bubble as well as mandatory vaccination.

Metro Manila was placed under the stricter Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15 as COVID-19 surged and with the entry of the omicron variant.

Flights are awaiting new guidelines while face to face classes in the NCR has been suspended due to the rising infection rate.