MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment will provide assistance to eligible workers displaced by the government's reimposition of Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

Formal workers will be assisted through the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program with a one-time cash aid of P5,000, Bello said. Displaced workers can avail of the assistance through their employers, he added.

“Ang magbibigay ng pangalan ay ang mga employers. Ibibigay ang mga pangalan nila sa DOLE, after that ibibigay ang sweldo or cash assistance sa kanilang employer, at sila ang magbibigay. They can do that, or we can send it immediately.”

(The employer will give the names to DOLE. The assistance will be released to the employer who will then distribute)

So far, there is still a small number of employers applying for financial aid for their workers or about 100 as of writing. But it is likely to increase, Bello said.

Meanwhile, Informal workers will be assisted through an emergency employment or cash for work program, DOLE said.

Bello said, so far, the agency could provide work for about 30,000 to 40,000 affected workers out of the 100,000 estimate of the Trade Department.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are among the other agencies providing aid.

The reimposition of the Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila until Jan. 15 could potentially displace between 100,000 to 200,000 workers, DOLE said, citing DTI estimates.

