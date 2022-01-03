People flock to the SM Mall of Asia seaside area in Pasay City on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The return of tighter coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila will cost the economy around P200 million and might affect at least 100,000 jobs, the trade department said on Monday.

The capital region was placed back under the third of a 5-scale COVID-19 alert system on Jan. 3 to 15.

Alert Level 3 bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos. The government's coronavirus task force also reduced the operating capacity for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, restaurant dine-in services, fitness studios, and personal care services.

Asked about the economic impact of the shift, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said, "In terms of jobs, mga 100 to 200 thousand. And if I remember right, mga 200 million din iyong estimate natin na possible losses."

(In terms of jobs, around 100,000 to 200,000. And if I remember right, our estimated possible losses was around P200 million.)

"This was the gain also when we moved from Alert Level 3 to 2. So in effect, ito rin iyong numero na pinagbabasehan natin na maaaring bumalik lamang tayo dito sa pag-atras na ito dahil sa paggalaw moving to Alert Level 3," he said in a televised public briefing.

(In effect, this is also the figure we use as base in moving back to Alert Level 3.)

Lopez said the projected economic loss is "hopefully temporary."

"Maraming sektor naman sa atin ngayon ay bukas na; binawasan lang ang operating capacity," he reasoned.

(Many of our sectors are already open, their operating capacity was just reduced.)



Metro Manila was upgraded to Alert 3 after an uptick in coronavirus infections and the detection of at least 14 cases of the omicron variant.

Local transmission of the omicron variant in the Philippines is "assumed," the Department of Health said Monday as it announced that the country is now classified as "high-risk" for COVID-19.

— With a report from Reuters

