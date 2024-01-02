PAL flight to Japan put on hold after Haneda airport incident

MANILA - Philippine Airlines has put on hold the passenger boarding of PAL flight PR424 Manila to Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan after a plane caught fire on its runway.

The original Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) of the flight was 7:05 p.m. Manila time.

PAL said boarding of the flight is suspended until it receives further advice from the Haneda authorities that they can accept incoming flights.

"We seek the patience and understanding of our passengers on PR424. This is a developing situation."

A plane by Japan Airlines caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda airport as it was arriving from Sapporo.

No one was reported to have been seriously injured in the incident.