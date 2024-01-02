Manufacturing posts modest gains in 2023: S&P Global

MANILA - The manufacturing sector made modest gains in 2023 but optimism remained high going into 2024, according to S&P Global.

The financial information and analytics firm said that the headline S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) fell from November's nine-month high of 52.7 to 51.5 in December.

A level above 50 means the sector is expanding, while below that means contraction.

“The headline index indicated only a modest improvement in operating conditions, and one that was the weakest in three months,” S&P Global said.

The analytics firms noted there was a “softening in new order growth” and that total sales growth was focused domestically as global demand deteriorated.

“Output and new orders continued to rise, albeit at softer rates,” said Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Baluch said sluggish demand from overseas markets and tight borrowing conditions will act as headwinds moving into 2024.

However, inflationary pressures are expected to pose less of a threat than seen at the start of 2023.

S&P Global also noted that the business confidence of Filipino manufacturers remained strong amid hopes of improving demand conditions and plans for increased marketing campaigns.