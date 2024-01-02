MANILA — The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is offering online training programs to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) looking to export their products overseas, an official said Tuesday.

PTTC Executive Director Nelly Nita Dillera said their Arise Plus Training Platform, which was developed by the International Trade Center based in Geneva, will have comprehensive and in-depth discussions to assist exporters and make them globally competitive.

The training would cover rules of international trade, filling up pro forma invoices, rules of origin for Filipino exporters, as well as regulatory requirements to export food to the European Union.

“As what we have heard from our enterprises and even our exporters, may mga challenges pa rin silang nai-encounter as far as exporting to other countries are concerned – iyong mga trade regulatory requirements, iyong mga standard and compliance that they have to comply with especially when they are bringing their products abroad,” Dillera said.

Dillera meanwhile urged entrepreneurs to visit their website https://pttc.gov.ph to learn more about their training programs

“Doon po marami na po tayong online courses na available – free, mayroon din po tayong free learning materials doon po sa ASEAN SME Academy, makikita po ninyong lahat iyan sa ating website,” she said.

MSMEs make up 99 percent of all registered businesses in the country and employ at least 5.4 million Filipinos.