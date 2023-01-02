MANILA - Over 11 million SIM have been registered as of Jan. 2, the National Telecommunications Commission said on Monday.

DITO Telecommunity has so far registered 1,017,012; Globe Telecom with 5,030,649; and Smart Communications with 5,172,061 or a total of 11,219,722, the NTC said in an advisory.

Public telecommunication entities (PTEs) were earlier required to provide daily written reports on SIM registration updates after reports of unsuccessful or incomplete SIM registration as well as inaccessible registration sites, the NTC said.

SIM registration started last Dec. 27. Subscribers have 180 days to register their respective SIMs to avoid deactivation.

