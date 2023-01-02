MANILA - Philippine Airlines passengers may experience flight delays due to the ongoing recovery operations, its spokesperson said on Monday.

Recovery flights are meant to bring back stranded planes and passengers due to the New Year's Day technical issue with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines's (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center.

Regular flight operations resumed on Monday morning, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told ANC.

"There are still flight delays and the reason for these flight delay is because we are starting our recovery operations also today," she said.

"We have informed our passengers that it would take 72 hour period starting from today Jan. 2 for us to actually normalize our operations," she added.

Villaluna said the New Year's Day crisis affected some 16,000 domestic passengers as well as 8,000 international travelers.

But Villaluna said the hiccup was just temporary.

"Revenge travel, still very much in place. We look at this as a temporary setback and we look forward to return to normalcy with 72 hours," she said.