MANILA - Ground tourism personnel in various airports in the country continue to provide assistance to arriving tourists after a technical issue caused delays and cancelations of hundreds of flights on New Year's Day, the Department of Tourism said on Monday.

"The DOT staff stationed at the airports continue to provide information and assistance to tourists," the agency said in a statement.

It said it has been in close coordination with the concerned local government units, stakeholders and other relevant offices in monitoring the situation of tourists across the country who are affected by flight diversions, delays or cancelations.

Travelers needing assistance may approach a DOT-designated help desk or send a message at verified social media pages of the department, the agency said.

It also urged tourists to monitor flight updates as airlines said it would take about 72 hours to normalize operations due to recovery flights.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has released a list of canceled flights for Jan. 2.

RELATED VIDEO