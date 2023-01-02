Hundreds of stranded passengers crowd the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City after hundreds of flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted on New Year's Day. “Technical issues” at the air navigation facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) prompted the cancellation of local and international flights, according to the Department of Transportation. Gerard Carreon

MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said on Monday it has already suggested to the President some improvements to the country's air traffic management system following the massive disruption of flights on New Year's Day.

"CAAP recognizes that the system is already behind when it was first used in 2019 and has made recommendations to the President on improving the country’s air traffic management system," it said in a statement.

On Jan. 1, flights were grounded in the entire Philippine airspace for several hours after the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) which houses the system for monitoring flights, experienced a technical issue linked to a power loss.

CAAP said the power loss was due to an electrical network issue.

"The incident that resulted in the loss of power in the system was due to a problem in the system’s electrical network, with its uninterruptible power supply (UPS), which is to be used as backup power supply, also failing,"

The main cause of the power supply is still being determined, it added. CAAP's Aerodrome and Air Navigation Safety Oversight Office (ANSOO) was tasked to investigate the incident.

Aside from delays, several flights remain canceled on Jan. 2.

