Unconsolidated jeepney drivers continue to operate post-consolidation deadline

Jeepney drivers in Metro Manila continued to ply their routes on Monday even if their operators failed to meet the December 31 consolidation deadline set by the government as part of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

They cited the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) recent memorandum circular which gave individual jeepney drivers and operators until January 31, 2024 to operate select routes.

“Masaya naman kasi kahit papano binigyan pa ng isang buwang palugit,” said jeepney driver Bernard Corpuz who makes trips in the Cubao area.

“Pasalamat din ako. Sana makabili ako ng bigas sa pamilya ko kahit 10 kilo lang ngayong araw na makabiyahe ako,” echoed another jeepney driver, Diosdado Gopo.

The LTFRB earlier said it will only allow unconsolidated PUV operators to service routes where less than 60 percent of PUV units have consolidated, or none at all. But since the agency has yet to release that list of routes, many individual operators from all over the metro went about their business as usual.

As a result, some commuters said they did not find it hard to catch a ride on New Year’s Day.

“Sabi ko, parang, walang masasakyan ngayon. Buti na lang agad nakasakay,” said Jonel Leti, who rode a jeepney home from his New Year’s Eve duty as a security guard.

Leaders of transport groups PISTON and Manibela see nothing wrong with their members operating amid the lack of clear guidelines.

“Bumiyahe tayo dahil nagbigay naman ng extension na isang buwan ang LTFRB. Kung anuman ang kalituhan, hindi tayo ang may problema,” said PISTON national president Mody Floranda.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena also believes the LTFRB should first release the list of routes with low consolidation rates before going after

“E hindi po ba kahapon lamang ang deadline? So papaano nila made-determine ngayon kung may 60 percent na sa mga aling-aling ruta? Paano ;yung magiging basehan nung mga enforcers para manghuli?” asked Valbuena.

Office of Transportation Cooperatives chairman Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega expects the LTFRB to clear the issue within the next few days and come up with the list of routes that unconsolidated jeepneys may ply until the end of the month.

“Iyon ang bibilisan ng LTFRB, to release that board resolution para alam na agad nung mga operators kung sino 'yung affected or kasama sa less than 60 percent na hindi nag-consolidate na pwedeng bumiyahe,” he said.

PUV consolidated deadline clarified

Ortega also clarified that jeepney drivers need not lose their livelihood since the lapsed consolidation deadline is only for PUV operators.

He said jeepney drivers may still join and be hired by accredited transport cooperatives or corporations. He also assured drivers that his office will advocate for them.

“Magiging iba lamang ang kanyang setup. So he or she will still drive. Ako, as OTC, tututukan ko yung co-ops to hire those drivers doon sa mga hindi nag-consolidate and be members. Ang dami ngang kailangan na mga drivers — sa UV (Express), sa PUJ (public utility jeepneys), they need drivers,” he said.

According to the LTFRB, 47.3 percent or less than half of routes in Metro Manila were being operated by consolidated entities as of December 29.

To prevent a transportation crisis, the LTFRB will also grant special permits to consolidated transport groups to serve passengers in areas where there would be a shortage of public transportation.

