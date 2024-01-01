New lifeline subsidy for poor electricity consumers to take effect

Electrical cables crisscross one another as electric meters hang on posts in Barangay Old Capitol, Quezon City on July 11, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- After being deferred last year, the new lifeline subsidy program for poor consumers will be implemented as 2024 kicks off, the Energy Regulatory Commission said in a press release.

Through the new program, only Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program [4Ps] and non-4Ps consumers who do not consume not more than 100 kilowatts per hour a month and have registered will qualify.

"Following the successful conduct of widely attended registration caravans for the Lifeline Rate Program, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are now set to proceed with the full implementation of the lifeline rate program on the first day of January," the ERC said in a statement.

Authorities earlier deferred the program's implementation to allow more people to register for the program.

The ERC said it did registration caravans to address the low turnout among the qualified recipients for the subsidy.

But it also urged distribution utilities to accept and process applications "within the timeline prescribed" by the program's implementing rules and regulations.