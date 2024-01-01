Home  >  Business

LPG posts P3.40/kilo increase as petrol companies announce rollback

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2024 01:48 PM

Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA -- The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase by P3.40 per kilogram, while fuel companies announced a drop in prices for petroleum starting January 2. 

The P3.40/kilogram increase reflects the international contract price for LPG this month, Petron said. 

Meanwhile, Shell and PetroGazz announced their rates starting January 2. 

Shell: 
Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)
Kerosene - P1.40/liter (rollback)
Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback) 

PetroGazz: 
Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)
Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback) 

