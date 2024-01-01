Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase by P3.40 per kilogram, while fuel companies announced a drop in prices for petroleum starting January 2.

The P3.40/kilogram increase reflects the international contract price for LPG this month, Petron said.

Meanwhile, Shell and PetroGazz announced their rates starting January 2.

Shell:

Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)

Kerosene - P1.40/liter (rollback)

Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback)

PetroGazz:

Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)

Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback)