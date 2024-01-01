MANILA -- The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase by P3.40 per kilogram, while fuel companies announced a drop in prices for petroleum starting January 2.
The P3.40/kilogram increase reflects the international contract price for LPG this month, Petron said.
Meanwhile, Shell and PetroGazz announced their rates starting January 2.
Shell:
Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)
Kerosene - P1.40/liter (rollback)
Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback)
PetroGazz:
Gasoline - P0.10/liter (rollback)
Diesel - P0.35/ liter (rollback)