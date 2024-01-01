Cebu Pacific completes 2023 aircraft deliveries

Cebu Pacific. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it completed its 19 aircraft and engine deliveries in 2023, in what it described as an accomplishment of its goal of improving their operations.

“Cebu Pacific achieved a historic milestone with a record number of aircraft deliveries this year. These additions to our fleet not only bolster our capacity to fly more passengers but also underscore our commitment to ensure every Juan gets to fly to their destinations," Alex Reyes, the airline's Chief Strategy Officer, said.

Cebu Pacific now has a commercial fleet size of 77, as it added fleets such as the Airbus A330neo, while the rest are A321neo, A320neo, and A320ceo.

The airline earlier announced a lease agreement with Bulgaria Air to serve Cebu and Davao routes.

