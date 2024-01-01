BOC targets P1-trillion revenue collection in 2024

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday said it targets to collect P1-trillion in 2024, exceeding its more than P900-billion revenue last year.

BOC assistant commissioner and spokesperson Atty. Vincent Philip Maronilla said this would be possible if the bureau would continue to improve its revenue efficiency processes.

“Kapag mas smooth po kasi iyong proseso namin, mas ine-engganyo namin na mag-negosyo iyong ating mga negosyante at dumadagdag din po iyong mga investors natin that are actually contributing doon sa mga imports natin saka sa mga duties natin. By that, we’re projecting to collect a trillion pesos and, I think, even surpass it,” he said during a televised briefing.

Maronilla noted that increased “trade and economic activities” in ports, particularly from Manila, Batangas, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan De Oro caused a spike in revenue collections in 2023, subsequently helping the bureau to surpass its target of P901 billion.

“Ang maganda rin po kasi dito, the other ports, iyong mga local businessmen doon, nag-invest na rin po sila to improve these ports. So iyong gobyerno po natin ay unti-unti pong nag-i-invest sa mga puerto natin iyan para magkaroon ng mas maraming economic activities doon sa mga bayan na iyan. And we are projecting to have an increase in those, improvement in those will also result in an increase in the revenue for the Bureau of Customs,” he explained.

Digitalization

The BOC also aims to fully digitalize its processes for easier transactions for all stakeholders.

Maronilla boasts that currently, the bureau has successfully digitized 99% of its systems.

“Mayroon pong mga entities na hindi pa po nila kayang mag-interlink doon sa system ng Bureau of Customs. So tinutulungan na po namin iyan para po makumpleto namin iyong interlinkage natin diyan at makumpleto po natin,” Maronilla said.

“Iyong mga accreditation ng mga customs importers po, digitized na po iyan ‘no. You can file your application online. And then iyong mga requirements po, you can also submit them online through PDF form. Wala na po kaming face to face. You can just file your import entry online,” he added.