Higher taxes on alcohol, cigarettes now in effect

MANILA -- Those who consumed alcohol and tobacco products would have to pay more starting January 1 as the government started to collect higher "sin taxes" this year.

Under Republic Act No. 11467, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in January last year, excise taxes on cigarettes will increase to P55 per pack this year, compared to P50 per pack in 2021.

The taxes on heated tobacco products will also increase to P30 this year from P27.50 in 2021, and P47 per milliliter or a fraction thereof for salt nicotine products, from P42 per ml in 2021.

For alcohol products, taxes on distilled spirits are now at P52 per proof liter for distilled spirits and P39 per liter for beer products.

For wine products, a P50 excise tax per liter will be imposed starting this year and will increase by 6 percent every year starting 2021. This means that the excise tax for wine in 2022 will be around P56.

RA No. 11467 amends the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 to impose heavier levies on alcohol products, and e-cigarettes.

The tax adjustments were used to fund Universal Health Care.