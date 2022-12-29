Clearing and clutter

There is always a lot to unpack and reorganize when a year comes to a close.

A letter to the New York Times published December 4 in 1948, in time for the visit of Menachem Begin to the US, decries the formation of the Zionist Haherut Party, from which emerged today’s Likud. The document describes the new organization as “a political party closely akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and fascist parties.” It was signed by over two dozen individuals, including Albert Einstein and Hannah Arendt.

Earlier that year in April, Einstein had written to Shepard Rifkin in New York denouncing acts of Zionist violence. “When a real and final catastrophe should befall us in Palestine,” Einstein wrote, “the first responsible for it would be the British and the second responsible for it the terrorist organizations built up from our own ranks.”

Closer to today on December 22, The Cradle reported US troops “stationed in northern Syria … escorting a convoy of 95 fuel tankers” moving across the terrain of Al-Mahmudiyah and Al-Walid into Iraq, “the third time this month” the American army was spotted smuggling Syrian fuel out of the country’s resource-rich northeast.” According to The Cradle in August, US forces have been stealing 66,000 barrels daily, or around 83 percent of Syria’s daily oil production, with incurred losses in Syria’s oil sector since the start of the war valued at over $100 billion. The UN estimates 90 percent of Syria’s population is currently living below the poverty line, with limited access to food, fuel, water, shelter, transportation and healthcare.

We try to make sense of what doesn’t make sense.

Spread out on my table are notebooks of long-form ideas. There are beer mats and receipts, cables, used tickets, ink. Random sheets of paper are stuck together by paper clips and strings of logic formed months ago that no longer make sense at the moment. There are business cards and thumb drives, bookmarks, masks, Escher and American Masonry paperweights.

The left upper corner of the table has a stack of 16 books; on the right stands 18. The gaze drifts between the piles, like an approach to the Argonath as the mind paddles towards far horizons. The stacks will come down and will be rebuilt. But one wonders at the meandering that led to their construction.

Visible titles from my seat: The Essential Interviews of Bob Dylan edited by Jonathan Cott, sitting on Ella Arcangel’s Ito Ay Panganib and Socio-Economic Profile of PUP Students, 1985-1986. On top of Dylan is Andreas Malm’s The Progress of This Storm, Ernest Mandel: The Rebel’s Dream Deferred by Jan Willem Stutje, Looking for Calvin and Hobbes by Nevin Martell, Robert MacFarlane’s Underland, the first volume of Mary Oliver’s New and Selected Poems, The Hidden Life of Life by Elizabeth Marshall Thomas, Gary Gibson’s Final Days, a Fall 2019 volume of Lapham’s Quarterly, and Nagai Kafu’s American Stories.

Readable titles from the other stack are Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s The Rebel’s Silhouette, The Brutish Museums by Dan Hicks, Forced Migration in the Spanish Pacific World by Eva Maria Mehl, both volumes of The Roots of the Filipino Nation by O.D. Corpuz, the delightful On Looking by Alexandra Horowitz, Yasar Yilmaz’s unread Tears of Anatolia. From the base are works by Jean-Paul Potet – Tagalog Borrowings and Cognates, and Arabic and Persian Loanwords in Tagalog, and 3 Baybayin Studies by Guillermo, Paluga, Soriano, and Totanes.

Perhaps they can be called Loki’s horns. But there are stacks below the table as well, and they feel like awkward limbs. On top is the V20 Debt Review and after lifting the report one finds Diana Darke’s Stealing from The Saracens, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, Four Lost Cities by Annalee Newitz, and, turning a few books around from the shadows, voila: Martin Sheldrake’s Entangled Life, The Continuous Life by Mark Strand, and The Scandal of Susan Sontag, each misplaced and thought lost months ago. The surge of joy at this minor discovery is difficult to explain.

To the right of the laptop is a 19th-century Moroccan terracotta inkwell, holding watercolor pencils, pens, brushes with all sorts of washi tape. A prayer wheel from Kathmandu leans listlessly on pliers, and beside it are more pens in a cup and a small square ribbed glass Ottoman ink jar with a domed brass cover shaped like a turban. At the table’s edge are seven of my grandfather’s pipes, arranged in a wooden stand with a wide wheel at the bottom, shallow indentations to rest the bowl and a smaller wheel on top to hold the stems, one hole for every day of the week, each mouthpiece bearing his bitemarks.

The morning pause is a welcome respite.

A good friend asked aloud the other night what 2023 might bring. I shared what I hoped would come to pass, which might bring us an inch closer to world peace: the return of flared trousers, Elon Musk’s bankruptcy, masala dosa for everyone, more Ted Lasso, Bismillah Khan alternating with Djivan Gasparyan over 365 days – one master’s shehnai alternating with the other’s duduk, and maybe more Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow. More bergamot tea. Olive-backed Sunbirds feasting on hoyas on the balcony. And more ice cream. And bicycles.

Amen?

For now, yes. Amen.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.