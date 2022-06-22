[OPINION] All the King’s horses

When public relations conmen and troll farmers first floated a trial list of incoming cabinet nominees, in substance the chemistry among others listed did not gel enough to assure a public wary of politicians who declare they would continue a legacy.

Flooding our minds were legacies inundated by either falsehoods or myths. One from half a century ago. The other, more recent.

One legacy is established and documented historical fact albeit punctuated with lives and immeasurable fortunes lost. Real names have been carved on tombstones and unmarked graves of victims long dead.

Likewise, quantifiable debilitating debts were incurred, worsened by plundered billions. These are givens. Politicians may have short memories. But not creditors. While mouthpieces can say that these can be part of a discourse, they cannot be altered by spin, PR campaigns, falsehoods, or opinionating. They were very real. Contra factum non valet argumentum.

The other legacy is festering crony capitalism, an open, septic, and infected wound. Creating the impetus to rid ourselves of this cancer, it catalyzed a dream for a totally new chance at true democracy lost in six years of unaccountable indecent rule.

The ballyhooed majority mandate of the incoming government however precludes any real and deep discernment of these nominees where the vetting of a presidential alter-ego or ‘’other self’’ simply considers them facets of the principal. Imagine workers bees and drones in a hive. Or Borg automatons and the Borg Queen.

If indeed the miraculous tens of millions in votes and mandates were real and unquestionable, then drones need no vetting. Voters who fall for brazen distortions of historical fact including the mythical magic of fool’s gold, might as well trust that any alter-ego is simply a tentacle of an octopian head.

Yet for a moment there was latent discomfort. The stigma of crony capitalism remains a pathological predicate. While a handful of credible appointees might somewhat reassure, the latent numbers of a failed economy they are tasked to address do not.

Two numbers burn into the public consciousness.

Based on GR 120880 - a final, executory and unappealable 1997 Supreme Court (SC) ruling - the first is P23 billion in unpaid taxes, now grown to P203.819 billion inclusive of surcharges, penalties, and interest.

Quoting verbatim, the SC declared, ‘’The deficiency tax assessments were not protested.’’ Likewise, they declared ‘’...there was an opportunity to raise objections to (the) government action, and the opportunity was disregarded for no justifiable reason.’’

When a principal disregards GR 120880, where now lies the moral ascendancy of any official in demanding higher taxes and aggressive tax collection from lesser mortals in the face of the other number likewise searing into our consciousness?

The second number is our national debt which last April was P 12.76 trillion, an increase of P83.4 billion within a month during the homestretch of presidential elections.

When Benigno Aquino III handed over the economy in 2016, national debt was P119 billion or comfortably 37.4% of GDP. In 2019, before the pandemic, the ratio ballooned to 39.6%. Within five years, debt worsened to P226 billion or 57.6% of GDP. From 2021 to April 2022 debt grew by over P12.53 trillion, as it now totals over 63% of GDP.

While officials might muddle the ratios to depict a resplendent economy, creditors do not. Credit ratings crashed from stable under Aquino to negative in 2021. Because one-third of debts are dollar-denominated and negotiated when the peso was stronger, with latent weakening peso values from P51.76:$1 in 2019 to P53.37:$1 in 2022, the effective debt burden automatically increases, worsening to P54.07:$1 in the last couple of days. So much for the spin about a robust peso.

While the curricula vitae of our economic managers are noteworthy relative to their principal, his reputation and history, like chrome-plated horses on a jeepney’s hood, will they be mere embellishments? Or will they be workhorses? Look these gift horses in the mouth and examine their chemistry against other less sterling but more powerful nominees.

Inheriting legacy upon legacy of unpaid taxes and colossal debt that rot and hollow-out our financial timber, these numbers quantify the challenges of alter-egos who simply perpetuate a legacy of high taxes and astronomical debt.

High taxes and aggressive collection efforts will remain go-to instruments to mitigate adverse fiscal deficits and rating downsides. Unfortunately, these inflict heavily on businesses yet to recover, and a population cursed with inadequate wages worsened by historic inflation and the threat of stagflation.

Debt, whether domestic flotations or foreign loans, will be more expensive given the flat to negative outlooks among rating agencies and the recent bellwether advice to dump Philippine equities.

One online troll tabloid described the prospective economy as a ‘’global darling.” Such reporting reflects another legacy we seem to have inherited. A legacy of lies.

(Dean dela Paz is a former investment banker and a managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance and Mathematics professor.)

