[OPINION] The Sino-Solomonic sell-out

Few are familiar with the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific save maybe for World War II (WWII) history buffs. It entered the annals after the battles of the Coral Sea and Midway, considered turning points of the Pacific War in 1942.

Known for the Battle of Guadalcanal, just south of the equator, northeast of the Coral Sea and Australia, the Solomon Islands is an archipelago of about a hundred islands.

The significance to the Philippines in WWII was mentioned in the thesis of Dr. Cristopher M. Rein, PhD, a historian with the Combat Studies Institute at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Rein wrote that the Battle of Guadalcanal was “one step in the long march to the liberation of the Philippines and the defeat of Imperial Japan. Guadalcanal was the pivotal attritional struggle that turned the tide and established the pattern of multi-domain cooperation that eventually led to Allied victory in World War II.”

Note the terms “attritional struggle” and “multi-domain cooperation”. These have even more significant if not relevant implications in today’s geopolitical world.

Warfare was once waged along traditional domains - land, sea, and air. In this century it has come to include cyberspace supported by non-traditional force multipliers such as the control of information, disinformation, the ownership of communication channels, high-technology surveillance, and critical monetary support.

From the foregoing, juxtapose the same factors that sealed a victory in the recent Philippine elections. Note similar force-multipliers. Add to arenas information dissemination through social media where the information or data can be managed, controlled, altered, or adulterated through cryptic content contained in preprogrammed computer algorithms, source codes and digital machine instructions.

Now extrapolate unto a wider geopolitical swathe. An ominous backdrop quickly comes into focus in the Solomon Islands.

When people use the term “Solomonic”, they use it in reference to the biblical King Solomon.

One reference is in the context of value from the mythical King Solomon’s Mines. In the late 1500s there was a mistaken assumption that the islands contained unlimited resources. Later, the global community would realize that its value lay in its strategic location. The Allies and the Japanese realized this in WWII. The hegemonic Chinese realize this today.

In Philippine pesos, per capita GDP in the Solomons is about P30 thousand or, translated to a daily wage, a pittance of P125.

The Solomons is a lesser-developed nation. Over three-quarters of its population are engaged in subsistence agriculture and fishing – economic activity simply to stay alive. Barely. Ironically only 3.9% of its land are used for agriculture forcing it to import most of its needs.

Its insolvent economy portends China’s global domination designs that threaten not just the South Pacific but start from within the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Note the attritional struggle. The Solomons have no army save for a police force of less than five hundred which includes firemen and relief workers. There are more shoppers in a mall on a Wednesday afternoon. Thus crime and riots are rampant. A pathetic dependence on foreign-assisted crime control has been the default under the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIIAF) drawing-in mostly western-led neighboring nations.

Here the second concept of Solomonic references enters the equation. The biblical Solomonic solution to the equal sharing of powers stems from a narrative about two women who both claimed a single child. Following archetypal impartiality, Solomon proposed cutting the child in half.

Now analyze the Sino-Solomonic attritional struggle where China redeploys its military as they do in the WPS where the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) has imposed a fishing ban.

Garnished with lifeline debt and trade, multi-domain cooperation through their pact with Communist China includes the deployment of armed military and naval forces, and the People’s Armed Police (PAP) to assist in “maintaining social order, protecting people’s lives and property, and providing humanitarian assistance.” This includes providing Chinese patrol vessels ‘’logistical replenishment’’. The PAP is the Chinese Communist Party’s paramilitary force.

As in the WPS, an invasion is not necessary where a host acquiesces. Simply find, feed, and fatten a lapdog.

Note the destabilizing dynamics in a grand geopolitical arena where two competing blocs, the West vs China, or democracy vs autocracy, result in a dismembered child cut in half according to the Solomonic solution. The common elements are uncannily ominous. A needy distressed economy, de facto kowtowing vassalage, crime, and enabling corruption. And a strategic geographic location. Heaven-forbid that the Solomon Islands is a distant mirror.

(Dean dela Paz is a former investment banker and a managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance and Mathematics professor.)

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.