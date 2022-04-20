[OPINION] A movement poisoned by politics

Like nearly everything dead and gone that we mourn, it came with pleasant memories, born with good intentions parented by few really good people. In today’s grand political arena, both are quickly becoming scarce. Even non-existent in some organizations.

One such was a handful of community neighbors who first bonded to protect the solemnity of a parish from being transformed into a noisy and congested high-traffic commercial area.

One founder was an advocate of peace who based his advocacies on his unwavering faith. The other was a famous litigation lawyer. Another headed a faith-based group for married couples. A fourth was an industrialist. The fifth, an investment banker.

The group sat quite comfortably around an average-sized dinner table. They met often for hearty breakfasts and light dinners. Conversations were light even where they sought impossible solutions to the world’s impossible problems. Themes centered on the common good. That made sense. Around the table mutual respect, honesty and chemistry were undeniable and apt.

Until strangers snaked-in. Then, on the table sat Judas.

Today, none of the five remain. For the brotherhood eventually formed, now only the disembodied ghosts of good intentions remain, gasping under an oxygen tent under declining palliative care. While the faith-based movement grown from close friendships had spread to other communities, in attempting to confront greater realities, it ill-advisedly spawned a national political party. The attraction of politics was an alternate alley fraught with the curses politics typically characterized. In the Philippines that meant guns, goons, and gold - three horsemen of the apocalypse that would eventually infect what noble intentions founded their movement.

The proverbial bitten apple and original sin was present at their political genesis. To present itself as a legitimate political party to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) which failed to vet the veracity of their sworn and certified assurances, they concocted the fiction of having organized regional chapters headed by party vice presidents operating through a nationwide network of parishes. Today, as it was at its genesis, those exist only on paper. Both misrepresentation and falsification of public documents, it was a manufactured lie ab initio.

Beyond illegalities and falsehood founding its single logistical advantage, as ambitions inflated faster than their current membership of a little over ten active members, winning nothing higher than a town council seat, their virtual non-existence in the arena of real politik founded serial failures thus branding them a party of losers.

Embarrassingly, on the eve of the 2022 elections, this political party cannot as much as assemble a quorum among its national council much less hold a caucus enough to move beyond bible-quoting and praying their few candidates perform even decently in pre-election polls.

They don’t. Their lone senatorial candidate who ran in 2010 under the Liberal Party garnered 5.2 million votes placing him 22nd. He now ranks between 30th and 33rd. If that slot generated 1.9 million votes in 2010, do the math. Ceteris paribus. Now running under this party with no machinery, memberships, or money, he is self-propelled. His -50% ratings crash, proof of this party’s impotent support and ignorance of campaign dynamics.

In 2013 the party initially fielded two presidential candidates. One eventually ran as an independent after the COMELEC learned of party disunity and infighting. Both lost with an average of only a million votes between them. Where senatorial frontrunners of legitimate parties can garner over twenty-two million votes, failing to rank this party’s drawing power is a pathetic failure, cursed by their inactivity in the critical interregna between election periods.

But never mind. Among themselves, coiffured with slick self-crowned titles, they rank. Following the big-fish-in-a-small-pond allegory, rank and titles generate self-indulgent egotistical highs.

Perhaps winning was never its objective. Perchance the point was to pontificate where a token moment on the debate pulpit was the chance of a lifetime for those self-afflicted with hubris and a messianic self-image however confined to motherhood concepts. It is unfortunate the COMELEC still allows such mockery of the electoral system.

But attrition takes its toll on a party of losers. The few get fewer. Many disengaged, disgusted, and disappointed. Others have passed, the old chemistry replaced by aging left-overs silently sitting submissively opposite those brazen, brash, and egocentric. As group dynamics dictates, the latter are loudest. Even so bold as to prefer a presidential candidate spawned from despotic DNA. How does one peddle a faith-based, papal edict-guided platform while supporting a product of pathological plunder and criminality? The betrayal of fundamental principles is itself dishonest.

Where our political parties have self-destructed, torn asunder by betrayals, turncoatism, and abhorrent coalescing, a once noble movement latently infested with delusional egos has become a pathetic laughingstock. Such is the poison of politics.

(Dean dela Paz is a former investment banker and a managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance and Mathematics professor.)

