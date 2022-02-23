Critical Juncture

After all the hemming and hawing, we now have to come to a decision and I believe, many of us have already come to a decision who to vote for as President this coming election. Whatever is the basis for that choice is anybody’s guess. Not having anything concrete a basis for choosing who to vote for does not suggest anything propitious. That’s the reality. Many find this unacceptable; that’s just expected, at the very least, this situation should be questioned, but in the end, we have to find a resolution, and rather quickly.

The objective is to find a solution, it could be short-term at first, but the long-term and far-reaching solution should be sought and that everything needed should be brought to bear. We have to vote this coming May; we now have more or less than 80 days before we cast our vote, but vote we must as it is impossible and not advisable to postpone the elections. Meanwhile, whatever we see now as limiting and unfavorable should finally bring us to a crucial agreement to actually fix and put in place a definitive solution.

We must have seen more than enough to be convinced we have reached the putrid state of our politics. We know ever since how lacking and inconsequential political parties are in our country, but it is the first time that it has been openly put on display that it is nothing but a vehicle for election. It is nothing more than an accessory mainly because it is provided for in our electoral law, but just the same can be set aside.

What’s worst, if before it is the candidates that have been exchanging accusations, swear words and chastisement, now it is the people themselves, the supporters of each candidate that have been engaging each other with this foul behavior. It may be because of the advent of social media where everyone may be afforded anonymity and therefore emboldened to be vulgar instead of maintaining some modicum of decency. The trigger nonetheless is our politics that is nothing more than partisanship.

Interestingly, we argue rather passionately as if we really know our candidates personally. We elect all our candidates directly, from local to national positions. Party-list representatives are supposedly elected indirectly, as we choose party-list groups, similar to political parties, but for some reason, they’re asked to campaign like all other candidates, party-list campaign mainly promoting their nominees instead of their organizing, especially their advocacies. Party-list groups are also supposedly “sectoral” but if you ask which sector they are representing, each seem to be representing all if not so many sectors.

Anyone can run for office according to our constitution, with a very minimal requirement of being “able to read and write”. This is but in name though; one can file his certificate of candidacy for sure, but whether or not he can actually run an effective campaign is completely another story. Hence, in reality, only those who have the resources can run for office. No preparation needed or expected as if one just wakes up one day, and because he has the means and name, decides to run for office.



Given all these, there is no vetting process, no preparation involved for those wanting to be elected, there is no institutional mechanism to indubitably know candidates for elected office. Everything in politics is directly conducted with the people. All that we know about our candidates are only those that are publicized, much of it, especially in today’s intensified age of information, unfortunately are not reliable. This does not only prevent us from making a good choice of the already very limited choices we are given; it also leads to controversies and heightens bickering not only between candidates but between and amongst supporters and ordinary people.

However I try therefore, I simply cannot make sense why people would be calling names those who don’t agree with them. Unrepentant fools! Some would exclaim, as if they know everything there is to know about what is wrong and what is right. One will always have a good reason not to like a candidate, that’s expected, but calling people names will not solve the problem; it will not even convince other people to share your view and instead alienate them. They may not be able to understand what you understand, but given the kind of politics we have, it would just be difficult, actually impossible for people to have some common understanding.

Meanwhile, as we have mentioned at the outset, we will be voting in no time and there’s no reason that could postpone the vote. Whatever is the inclination of the majority of voters now, the results have to be accepted, otherwise we’ll be on the verge of a serious constitutional and political crisis, which can worsen to a civil strife. We have to work with whoever wins the elections. He/she is not only the President or leader of those who voted for him/her but of all Filipinos, even those who did not even care to vote at all or cannot vote, and or those who have yet to reach voting age. A President’s success is the whole country’s success. It would be best for many of us to find a way to work with him/her.

This does not in any way say that the elections are good as done, or as some would say “may nanalo na”. The surveys may suggest that it is now difficult to turn things around but I couldn’t agree more with the pronouncements of the other candidates that it is not right to just throw the towel now. The more important question is if the candidates can still, as in fact they should, adjust their campaigns and focus on the substantive part. After all, there is no debate that what they have been doing has not been effective.

More than how the campaign is being conducted, it is the overall context of politics that has to be taken into serious consideration. If we are to look at all previous presidential elections, the choice made by the electorate has always been what is different from the previous or what seems to be different from the rest of the choices. FVR is the only administration candidate that won the elections. All the succeeding winning candidates were either opposition candidates or one who has successfully presented him/herself as “the different” candidate. What it means by different is best exemplified by the election of President Duterte. He is not only different for his unorthodox style, he is also seen by many as not among the elites that have long dominated politics and governance in the country.

The leading candidate now is obviously a familiar name, he and his family belong to the elites. The other choices on the other hand are also identified with the elites albeit belonging to another group of elites. Either the candidate is an elite him/herself or identified with them as s/he is surrounded by the same elites. Given that there are limited choices, the question now is why the leading candidate is seen as the better choice. This is the reason why I believe the overall narrative should be considered. The campaign of the opposing candidate can only possibly shear from the numbers of the leading candidate if this is achieved.

It may be difficult to understand why the former Senator BBM is seen as the better or, following our explanation earlier, the ‘different’ candidate. The only possible explanation is the reference of the electorate in determining what or who is different or what kind of leadership should be avoided. I cannot help but surmise that BBM is seen as similar to President Duterte and therefore different from the previous leaders who have somewhat become disgraced.

The people no doubt still remember or at least have an idea what happened before, but the reference is more of what has become of the country today, that is after the fall of the dictatorship, and to whose credit. We also have a crisis of information, the textbooks that should have served as the first source of reliable information and basis for educating the young has been questioned, and this was even before this administration. Even if disinformation is deliberate, if it is not consistent with the reference, or that what is readily seen contradicts the flawed information being peddled, I suppose it will not be effective. The counter to the campaign of the leading candidate should then be to debunk the general perception.

An alternative is for candidates to come up with a definitive platform. It is not right to assume that the electorate does not respond to platforms or what is closely related to it, what candidates promise to undertake if elected. We have seen this in all previous elections; the winning candidate always had a platform or some agenda listing his/her priorities if elected. Some may still remember the 8- or 10-point agenda popularized by some of the winning presidential candidates before and the promise of then candidate Duterte in 2015 that if elected, he will pursue federalism and do away with the proliferation of illegal drugs in 6 months.

I have yet to hear candidates focus their campaign on concrete platforms, which is unfortunate. Perhaps the candidates are avoiding promises that they cannot be certain to deliver. Still, the point is, have the electorate understand that a candidate has a concrete plan, that s/he knows what his/her priorities are if elected to office. Certainly, the platform or the promise should be something believable and feasible. The issue that is chosen to be addressed should be important to the people, but the people should also find the promise, the solution offered to address the important issue, convincing. The promise will not resonate if promises made are preposterous. More than that, the effect would be opposite, it will further pull down the numbers of the candidate.

Time is fast running out. If it is seen that the die after all is already cast, the objective now is to work with the winning candidate. Again, whoever is the President, he has to succeed. It would be more expedient to operate from within the government or with government and at the very least endeavor to ensure that the work of the government will not only be for a few, but for the whole country. Then again, it is the kind of politics that we have that the inclination is to go against the sitting President at the outset. I can only hope now that we have come to a point that we understand, that we are convinced and more than ever intent to effect needed systemic reforms.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.