Five easy cures for holiday spending hangover

A couple of years ago, I came across a report that said about 70% of adults surveyed have at least one holiday shopping money regret. Then another survey published that more than half of consumers wake up after December 25 with guilt for overspending on gifts.

Any chance you fall into one of these two categories? Or even both? I confess at one time I would raise my hand for both sins, and later just for one, but now, I proudly declare myself to be innocent of any holiday shopping guilt.

If you do wake up after the holidays wincing at the thought of the damage you had done to your wallet and savings, here are five easy cures for your spending hangover, to help you welcome the new year feeling more confident about your finances.

#1 Say no to any more holiday spending

Now is a good time to track just how much you have spent. If you were not listing them down, take a quick scan of your account balances – from your debit cards to credit cards. If what you see makes you squirm, time to stop spending and further money bleeding. Put away your credit cards to avoid being tempted. It’s after December 25 so we can assume you are all done with gift shopping.

#2 Stay away from malls and bazaars

Of the 70% and 50% surveyed with shopping regrets and guilts, they confess that the scenes of their crimes were shopping malls and limited-time only bazaars. They go in empty handed, and come out with nice things they did not really need or were planning to buy. Keep yourself out of harm’s way by going to places with limited shopping options, like a park, or places of worship. Remember the true reason for the season, and yes, He too can help protect your wallet.

#3 Be kind to your wallet by re-gifting

Just in case there are still some gifts to buy, and more family and friends to see for the coming week, why not consider re-gifting? You should have opened all the gifts you received by now, and know which ones you want to keep and the ones you don’t really need, or want, or will use. Just make sure to track who gave you the gift, and to whom you plan to re-gift them. Try to make sure they are not connected or even better, are six degrees of separation apart.

#4 Or be kinder with re-selling

Some gifts are too nice to re-gift so why not sell them instead? Carousell makes it so easy to post and sell items that you know you won’t use or you already have too much of. You can use whatever you make to pay off those credit card balances that will come to torment you when your next statement is sent to your billing address. There’s also many that sell via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, but using your own social media accounts to unload gifts may not be the best idea, unless you don’t mind being found out.

#5 Plan a modest New Year celebration

The last thing you and your wallet need is a grand welcome 2023 party. And yet many admit that their December 31 and January 1 spending sometimes end up much bigger than their December 24 and 25 expenses. Consider spending the New Year with only family, or wherever there is less spending required for you. A pot-luck get together? Or head to a nice spot with fireworks display, with packed snacks, and welcome 2023 wiser about your spending.

