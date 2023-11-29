Yes to Money 101 for Soon to Wed Couples

Contrary to what most people think, more couples exchange I Dos not in June, but in December. Maybe it’s the cool weather, or because most of their family and friends will be available or in town, but places of worship, hotels, venues and restaurants have all confirmed that they have wedding celebrations booked months, even years in advance for the final month of the year.

So with another slew of wedding events coming soon, it was timely to see a proposal from the House of Representatives requiring soon-to-be-wed couples to learn about personal finance.

Now if you’re in a romantic mood for your upcoming wedding, having to sign up for personal finance classes is probably coming across as the most boring thing in the world. But many studies have shown, here and abroad, that money is the top reason for marital breakups. So instead of being upset, consider this an investment you and your partner will be making for a long and happy marriage.

As of November, House Bill 5288 has been approved in principle by the House Committee on Population and Family Relations. The bill proposes that no marriage license should be issued by the Local Civil Registrar, unless applicants present certification that they completed personal finance education from the local Family Planning Office.

The bill’s author is Bukidnon 1st District Representative Jose Manuel Alba. In defending the bill, he too cited that money matters have led to separations, and he hopes the bill will address that negative situation, plus lead to positive outcomes. “It encourages our kababayans na mag-save, maghanda sa mga pangangailangan nila, hindi lang sa kasal, kundi sa pagpapanganak ng asawa, sa pagpapa-aral sa mga bata, and later on sa retirement mismo ng mag-asawa,” he explained.

If passed into law, the personal finance classes will cover seven key topics including behavioral finance, savings, emergency and resilience funds, debt management, investment, insurance and retirement planning. These are a great place to start, ensuring not only a fiscally responsible wedding but also a harmonious long-term marriage. Here’s why.



#1 Behavioral Finance

You may have spent a great deal of time getting to know each other before he proposed and you said yes (or vice versa) but most couples do not pay as much attention to each other’s money habits. Is he a spender? Are you a saver? Is he generous with friends? Are you a cautious investor? Your answers to these questions may be rooted to your personal histories, and something that you two will need to open up to one another.

I went to school with an adopted child, and when she started working, she discovered shopping and began to spend more and more on herself. The tricky thing was she was always borrowing. She would buy jewelry on loan. She would borrow from friends to be able to buy something which she says is a big bargain she cannot pass up. And later she confessed it came from not having much growing up. There’s no right or wrong here, just making an example of what we do with our money can come from someplace that your soon-to-be lifetime partner at least needs to know.

#2 Savings

Key to every couple’s money discussion is willingness and ability to save. It’s never too early or too late to save, and even if you have been a long-time saver, there’s always room for a new lesson or two. If your partner has been working for years and is not bringing any savings into the wedding and into the marriage, be wary. Maybe his or her parents offered to pay for the wedding, but as grown adults, you should have some money saved up, and is still saving. With no savings, could your partner have debts? It’s a delicate question worth asking before you say I Do.

#3 Emergency and resilience fund

You deserve a pat in the back if you each have an emergency and resilience fund. But if none, no worries. You can learn about it, and together set goals for how much to set aside when you are married. The thing with being married is you are now responsible for 1 more person – and the emergency fund is for that person, who is so special to you that you have both agreed to stay together for life. Emergencies come in many forms, from losing your job, a temporary disability or a permanent one, or the passing away of a partner. Having access to funds can help ease the pain and grief, even in a small way.

#4 Debt management

I once warned my readers that before exchanging I Dos, ask your partner what they owe. When you are legally together, those debt obligations sort of become yours so you have every right to ask this question. Is his or her car fully paid? Did she or he buy a condo recently? How’s their credit card balance? Are friends talking about them for the wrong reasons? In this case, knowledge will save you a lot of heartache (and money down the road).

#5 Investment

It would be impressive to discover your partner has savings, but even more impressive if she or he has investments. This speaks of more sophistication when it comes to handling money. For one, you can only invest when you have a certain amount of money, meaning you have enough savings so you can already afford to invest some of it. An investor is also more self-aware of his or her money behaviors. Investing requires that you at least know your time horizon and risk appetite. No investments yet? That’s fine – this can be something new, positive and exciting that you can learn together.

#6 Insurance

Maybe you like to run away from insurance agents, but to be fair, they are selling something that nearly all adults need – protection from life’s unexpected events. If each or you already own an insurance policy, make sure to add each other as beneficiaries after the wedding. No insurance yet? Wait until after the wedding to choose the right product that protects each of you and your financial future.

#7 Retirement planning

You’re both in this for keeps, so a talk on retirement planning is very relevant. Maybe one wants to retire early, while one is okay to keep working as long as possible? How much are you both willing to set aside for your retirement savings? Where do you plan to retire? It’s a good idea to put all these on the table and listen to each other’s answers. Let’s hope the more you hear, the more you feel that you made the right choice.

