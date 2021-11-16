Malampaya’s Manchurian Masquerade

Xenophobia is typically associated with the Chinese although the term actually encompasses other racial bias and bigotry. Some use the term Sinophobia. While these are homophones, their peculiar substance is often interchangeable. In the recent months, both real and fake news flooded the headlines, cumulatively worsening, both justifiably and unjustifiably, the growing disdain for a kind of individual constantly behind billion-peso scandals and swindles, all conveniently enabled and brazenly conducted by presidential cronies.

Aptly described as the country’s largest crony deal and history’s ‘biggest scam’, we have one involving the questionable sale of 45% to 90% of the Malampaya service contracts to a negatively capitalized and technically inexperienced start-up a mere seven months after its incorporation. While its proponents insist that politics founds the criminal charges filed against those complicit plus those considered cronies, let us analyze the substance of their defenses and their attempts at rationalization if only to discern truth from falsehoods, and sincerity from subterfuge.

The most ludicrous defense is that 2022 politics compelled the charges and that two of the plaintiffs reside abroad. What hogwash. Absolutely nothing in the charge sheet alludes to politics. Moreover, the addresses of the plaintiffs are irrelevant. That a political operator is a principal accused has no bearing on our exercise of suffrage rights.

The graft charge sheet likewise impleads the selling oil companies because the proponents claim that the start-up was fully vetted by them. This is important where the parent company of one is publicly traded in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and any material disposition of interests, rights and obligations requires public disclosure, especially where such disposition exposes an NYSE-listed company to possible graft and racketeering charges.

When critical parental umbilical cords and recourses between the second largest American oil company and its domestic subsidiary are severed and where an incoming start-up neither has the technical skills nor the financial wherewithal ab initio, then requisite inherent qualifications are important. Only in the dark underworld of crony capitalism might these be cavalierly normal.

Proponents likewise claim no law exists governing private transactions. That is untrue. Under Section 2 of Department of Energy (DOE) circular 2007-04-003 (DOE 2007) following Presidential Decree 87 (PD 87), requisite prior vetting encompasses financial, legal, and technical qualifications.

The disingenuous insistence that the transaction is private bypasses the prior approval requirement which the start-up would not have passed. Qualifications are critical. The unknown start-up seeks to control 90% of Malampaya where it not only owns equity but exercises rights and obligations as the operator of patrimonial assets.

If, as the proponents claim, strict vetting took place, then it should have followed the parameters statutorily specified where “transferees possess the requisite financial capability, legal qualification and technical expertise and experience to undertake obligations and commitments under such service contracts’’ and “the transferee is as qualified as the transferor to enter into such (service) contract with the government.’’

The most dangerous and perhaps the most ominous claim by the proponents is that a private deal among contractors cannot be rescinded. Such claim contains fatal failings.

One, the transaction between contracting parties might be private but the rights of first refusal by other parties enjoined by the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) among Malampaya’s service contractors require two others to pass on or exercise their options upon proper vetting of the incoming unknown.

PD 87 kicks in where vetting parameters include “the transferee is as qualified as the transferor”. Hence, the graft charge sheet impleads the seller as well. Clearly, the unknown start-up is not in the same league.

Two, PD 87 requires all contracts must have prior approval from the DOE. Even where such vetting had taken place, the JOA still requires prior approvals as “no assignment of rights shall have effect until all necessary government and other approvals required are secured.” No prior, precedent, and previous greenlighting approval was obtained.

Three, the statutory prior approval must vet the unknown entity. The DOE belatedly vetted the existing party post-consummation but not the incoming unknown taking over the rights and obligations required of a service contractor. That skirted the qualifications requirements and is brazenly stupid.

This bullheaded insistence that the transaction is private and cannot be rescinded predicates a dangerously ominous scenario where a highly leveraged start-up betrays, flips, and resells the contract to a hostile party or hegemonic foreign state thus compromising our energy security and sovereignty. As it is, there are far too many Manchurian pirates poaching in our waters.

(Dean dela Paz is a former investment banker and a managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance and Mathematics professor.)



