[OPINION] The President’s hand in Malampaya

There are several important issues festering at the core of the Malampaya controversy that make it the most brazen example of cronyism, overwhelming even the worst during the Marcos years and the P87-billion Pharmally scandal that, on one end, enriched the peddlers of an undercapitalized start-up and on another, foreign nationals wanted for securities fraud.

While the Marcos years left our economy plundered, thousands of lives lost, and democratic institutions deeply damaged, we were not sold down the river to a hostile hegemonic foreign power or fly-by-night hawkers so bold as to feed and fatten on greed and influence at a time when our people are most vulnerable.

The similarities are however uncanny. Both directly involve the President of the Republic and his unchecked powers wielded almost as an authoritarian autocrat would, in one instance, usurping legislative powers through the imposition of martial law, and on another, employing presidential influence to enrich cronies.

To be specific, two uncannily similar presidents book-end the Malampaya deal. One is long dead, his rotted cadaver conscripted to decay and dust, the horrors and atrocities under his rule nearly forgotten but whose legacy is being exhumed, resurrected, and reanimated. The other is hellbent on perpetuating a curse mirroring our worst nightmares whether played out in the last half-decade or inflicted half a century ago.

Critical to our energy security is the take-over of Chevron Malampaya LLC’s service contract by an inexperienced, negatively capitalized and technically unqualified start-up with zero expertise in hydrocarbon exploration, production, and refining. The exiting contractor’s parent company is the US$136 billion Chevron Corporation. Such stark differences imbue the rights transfer with the public interest where Malampaya provides 30% of Luzon energy.

Contrary to the claims of the Department of Energy (DOE), this is not a private matter of simply transferring shares to a start-up, especially one heavily leveraged and born of non-existent technical, experiential, and financial pedigree. UC Malampaya Philippines Pte. ltd. (UC 38) which now owns the service contract rights was quickly incorporated in late 2019. It is a two-year-old company.

More than a transfer of shares, there is in essence a critical transfer of rights under a service contract which brings to fore the inherent inexperience and lack of technical capacity of the buyer, as its shortcomings would have been revealed had prior approvals been sought as necessitated by law.

The approval parameters are stipulated by Presidential Decree 87 (PD 87) authored by Ferdinand Marcos weeks after declaring martial law when he padlocked congress.

Section 5 states, "Execution of contract authorized in this Act. Every contract here in authorized shall, subject to the approval of the President, be executed by the Petroleum Board created in this Act, after due public notice, pre-qualification and public bidding or concluded through negotiations.’’

Section 11 fortifies the necessity of prior approval by stipulating, “Transfer of rights and assignment. The rights and obligations under a contract executed under this Act shall not be assigned or transferred without the prior approval of the Office of Energy Affairs.’’ Section 11’s qualifying conditionality provides the critical rationale for prior approvals thus emphasizing, “the transferee is as qualified as the transferor to enter into such contract with the Government.’’ It is only when the transferee is an affiliate of the transferor that approvals are automatic.

Is UC 38 as qualified as Chevron Malampaya LLC?

Service contracts are approved by the president. When contracts are denied extensions and are effectively denied approval, the same approving authority must be involved. Note in 2018, requests for the extension of the Malampaya service contracts given discovered but unexploited resources were denied by the DOE.

The Petroleum Board is the predecessor of the DOE. Prior approval is vested on the President. Written by the hand of Marcos, this applies to Rodrigo Duterte thus compelling prior presidential approval of the service contract take-over from Chevron Malampaya LLC. While prior approvals can be delegated to an alter-ego (other self) the inherent responsibility and accountability remains with the president.

This controversy does not simply end at the gates of Malacañang. It spawns from its highest offices. If the takeover of Chevron Malampaya LLC’s service contract is a consummated act, then it must have had Duterte’s prior approval. Otherwise, it is void and cannot be executed by the DOE.

(Dean dela Paz is a former investment banker and a managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance and Mathematics professor.)

