Are you covered for the worst of times?

As millions of Filipinos make their way to memorial parks and cemeteries this week to remember families and friends who have passed, have you considered if your family will be financially prepared when your time is up?

No one wants to think of when he or she will pass, but that time will come. And when it does, won’t you want to know that your family’s needs will be secured thanks to your financial hindsight?

We all have different situations so let’s pick newly-married Leo. At 26 years old, he has been working for two years now and after the wedding, he and his wife Ara moved in with his parents. An only son, it made more sense for Leo to stay with his parents, so he can also help care for them as they are getting on with age. His father retired six years ago, and his mother has always been a housewife.

Considering all these, how can Leo better prepare for the unexpected, and make sure his parents and his wife will not have to worry about money?

#1 Buy life insurance, if he doesn’t have one yet.

Leo has 3 dependents, counting his two parents and his new wife. His life insurance should cover their living expenses for one to two years, or longer if possible. Ideally, the proceeds from a life insurance can also help pay for burial expenses. When families grieve the loss of a loved one, having money will not make it go away but it will help lessen their emotional burden.

#2 Check enrolment to mandatory contributions, with updated beneficiaries.

With 2 years of work experience, we can safely assume that Leo is enrolled with SSS or GSIS depending on his employer, plus PAG-IBIG and Philhealth. And maybe his employer is a stable and reputable company. But even considering all these, it’s still good for Leo to check with these agencies the status of his enrolment and his contributions to date. Good to also check if his parents and his new wife are all listed as his beneficiaries. Make it a habit to check at least once a year, especially to see if his monthly contributions are being recorded.

#3 Ask his employer about group life insurance, and any other coverage.

Some companies offer the benefit of group life insurance to their employees, and Leo should check if his policy has been issued. He also needs to either add his parents or his wife as beneficiaries, depending on when the policy was issued. If there is an option to top-up the coverage, Leo should review the policy and see if this makes sense for him. Normally, the premiums for group insurance is way cheaper but some only cover accidental death so as always read the fine print before you part with your money.

#4 Know the health insurance plan of his company, and buy more if needed.

Having health insurance from Leo’s employer can help him sleep better at night. Some allow employees to also “buy” coverage for family members, and he may want to consider this for his non-working spouse and elderly parents If available. Unfortunately, most health insurance will not be enough when diagnosed with critical illnesses as these have annual limits. If Leo can afford it, he should buy a health insurance to cover for as many critical illnesses as possible, especially those in his family’s medical history.

#5 Does Leo need life insurance and health insurance?

The answer to this is yes, and it is actually a yes to almost all working adults. The first is meant for his loved ones, and the second is for Leo, or to everyone who has family counting on him or her. When one is diagnosed with a critical illness, expect medical bills to be high and to remain that way for a period of time. A health insurance that will pay the policy amount when one is diagnosed can help ease the financial burden. This way, you won’t use up your savings or have your family go into debt for urgent medical treatment.

#6 Can a memorial plan make Leo live longer?

It’s been said that buying a memorial plan will add years to your life. Not really sure if this is an old wives’ tale, or something insurance agents decided to spread around to boost sales. What I can tell Leo and all of you is that there is no documented evidence that buying a memorial plan will make a person live longer. But it is a kindness we can do for the family we will leave behind. When my father passed away and he didn’t have one, the burial cost was crippling financially, not to mention the stress from all the arrangements we had to make.

#7 Should Leo prepare a will?

Don’t think that only the rich need to prepare a will. Whether you have assets to pass on or none, preparing a will is a good exercise to check if your finances are in order. It does not have to be a formal will, but just a list of your bank accounts, insurance policies, mandatory contribution memberships, and any more you can add that will help your family find what they need to find, when the time comes.

