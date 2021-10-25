Who needs a rice cooker that uses artificial intelligence? I wrestled with this for weeks and finally surrendered during the 10.10 sale when the price was slashed by 30 percent. Add to that a free shipping voucher, plus 10 percent discount from the website, and another 10 percent rebate from my credit card and I walked away feeling like a shopping winner.

Turns out I am not alone, as many Filipino adults have learned the shopping wisdom of waiting for the right time before they click Buy.

According to Finder.com’s Black Friday Shopping Report, Filipinos are ready to shop at the end of year sales like 11.11 and Black Friday this year as long as the price is right.

Some 2,015 Filipino adults participated in the Google-administered survey, which used an online convenience sample that is then weighted to ensure the respondents proportionately represent the general internet population.

The survey revealed 55 percent plan to shop the sales – but only if items are discounted enough. And to show just how wise spenders Filipino adults sampled were, some even said they need an average discount of just over half price (53 percent) to actually spend in the shopping events.

One in five Filipinos surveyed or 20 percent said they’ll need a whopping 90 percent discount for them to make a purchase. At the other end of the spectrum, just one in ten or 10 percent said they could be enticed by a discount as small as 5 percent.

Looking at the ages of the respondents, the 35-44 year olds are the ones most likely to take an interest in the sales events. Meanwhile, the 18-24 year olds are least likely to take part with just 48 percent saying any type of discount could catch their eye.

Women were found to be more likely than men to be tempted by discounts, with 58 percent of women saying they’ll shop if the discount is big enough compared to 53 percent of men.

It’s never too early to have a game plan and Finder.com’s consumer advocate Susannah Binsted shared some tips on how to avoid impulse buying, and I have also added some of my own hard-earned shopping lessons.

“We’re entering the biggest shopping season of the year, with some of the most popular sales events right around the corner including 11.11, Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Binsted who added that the next few months are a great time to pick up items you’ve had your eye on.

#1 Make your list and check it twice

Binsted said it’s a good idea to plan your shopping in advance to avoid any impulse purchases. “To avoid making unnecessary purchases, plan your shopping list in advance and have an idea of what you’re in the market for before the sales even hit.”

#2 Will you buy it even without the discount?

“You can also ask yourself in the moment if it’s something you’d be willing to pay full price for – if the answer is yes then your discount will be all the more enjoyable,” advised Binsted. A yes answer also means you are not making an impulse buy but shopping for an item that is likely a need.

#3 Use the shopping cart to shop for better deals

With online shopping, carts are a useful way to park the items you want to buy but still thinking about. While your items are sitting in that cart, check out other sellers and sites for better deals. Some websites also track what is left on the cart and may extend exclusive discount offers to entice you to check out!

#4 Read the reviews before checkout

Many of my shopping regrets could have been avoided if I read the reviews on time. Consumers have become better at giving useful feedback (not just the usual arrived on time, looks nice) such as it was smaller than the measurements provided, battery-use intensive, or do not attempt to try running on this treadmill as it’s only good for walking!

#5 Mine all the discounts available

Do not be content with just the discount offered by the seller. If it’s an online selling platform, the website may also have offers and your payment mode may also have an offer. Put them altogether and that’s a lot of money saved for something you really wanted to buy anyway. Try to also bargain with the seller as any additional discount is extra money saved for you.

And before you go all out this shopping season, remember that even if it’s “on sale,” it’s only a good buy if you will use it!

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.

