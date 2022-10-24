Before you lose your wallet and all its contents (and possibly more) to the craziness of holiday shopping, take a pause today and consider how that worked out for you last year.

No one wants to wake up to January 1 with holiday debt but that’s exactly what happens to many adult Filipinos. Between spreading joy to family and friends, and showing some love to your own hardworking self, it’s no surprise that we run out of cash and find that we swiped that credit card more times than we can count.

I am not here to rain on your holiday parade, but there can be a way to still say ho-ho-ho if we make sure to keep our spending within our budgets. Here are the 3 simple things you can do to go from holiday spender to a supersaver.

#1 Mix something new with something old

Contrary to what social media would have us believe, not all who are wealthy own closets full of designer bags, have the latest mobile phones, drive the fastest cars and live in sprawling mansions. In fact, many ultra-rich live simply and do not flaunt their wealth. Take the cue from these types and don’t let all the sale signs and the holiday spirit lull you into spending mode. It’s okay to treat yourself to one or two things, but you do not need to welcome the holidays with a new outfit from head to toe, plus a new phone, and a new watch, and so the list goes on.

Super savers learn to mix it up, that is the old with the new. If you want a new phone that badly, then re-wear your clothes longer than usual. You can have a treat, and along with that some sacrifices. Do the same for your family. If you have kids, it’s good to remind them about the real reason for the season, and it’s not the shower of gifts.

#2 Commit to save your holiday bonus

We are all looking forward to holiday bonuses, and likely imagining how to spend it. Why not save it instead? Super savers are those who make big, bold commitments to save, and actually do it. Can you set aside 10%? 20%? Maybe even half of your bonus? Do the math and see how high you can go and then make sure you don’t back down from your commitment.

When you have set aside your savings goal, plan your holiday spending around what’s left. Don’t feel bad about what others may say. Yes, you may hear not so nice things if your gifts are simpler this year. Or if you are not as generous to as many people. Or if you don’t look as fashionable as last year. If there’s something that the pandemic taught us, it’s that we can all live with less.

#3 Remember to pay bills on time

This is one habit all super savers share, as many as 87% according to Principal’s 2022 Super Saver Survey which was published by CNBC.com. You may wonder, what’s so great about paying bills on time?

Paying late usually results in fees, or missed opportunities. Utility companies and credit card issuers charge a late fee when you don’t pay on time. Some reward customers who pay on or before the due date with rebates or discounts, and wouldn’t you want to get that?

Habitually paying late is also a sign that you are overspending, as you are chasing bill payments to stay afloat. It could also mean that your income is not enough to cover your expenses, so you’ll need to take a hard look at your spending and find ways to cut corners.

* * *

If following all these 3 steps are too hard for you, at least start with 1, or try for 2. The one or two small steps you take today can mean a great difference on how your wallet will look like when you welcome 2024.

