A friend did not expect the restaurant she has been working for, which survived the many lockdowns through the ongoing pandemic, to close down a few weeks ago. Now without a job and with very little separation pay in her pocket, she realized her emergency fund will not last long.

That’s because she made the mistake of not “upgrading” her emergency fund with her growing living expenses and change in status, that is from single to married with young kids.

When the unexpected happens, which can be job loss, or an accident, or medical problems, having access to an emergency fund will always be welcome. That financial cushion has saved many from falling into a debt trap, or having to take on a loan with high interest.

But just how much is enough? Financial experts will always say the more the better, so we zeroed in on the lowest amount possible. This way, you can set your goal on that, and when you hit it, just keep going if you can.

#1 Still single? 3 months is good if you’re on your own

This is actually a rare breed in the Philippine setting, that is a single person who only needs to support himself or herself. If you are in this situation, your emergency fund should be able to cover 3 months of your living expenses or more. This will help if you lose your job, or you decide to leave your employer (in a fit of temper maybe) with no new job in sight, or for any bumps in the road ahead.

#2 Single and breadwinner both? Aim for 6 months

Single earners who are supporting their family, whether their parents or siblings, should aim for at least 6 months to as much as 9 months’ worth of living expenses parked in an emergency fund. If you lose your job unexpectedly, it may be because the economy is on a downturn, inflation is high and these will put more pressure on your savings plus ability to find a new job soon.

#3 Newlyweds should go for 3 months and more

Newly married or those married with no kids need to have 3 months or more in emergency savings. Three months is good if both spouses are working, because in the event one loses his or her job, the other is still working and can step up to cover living expenses. For those with only one spouse or partner working, then hike it up to 6 months or more.

#4 Retirees need to have cash ready for 1 to 3 years of expenses

It’s not that retirees are big spenders, but the golden years is not the time to invest money and take risks. At this stage, it is better to have cash accessible, and to have investments that you can easily sell or liquidate, just in case. That’s because retirement years are mostly cash outflow years, as active income dries up or is reduced substantially.

#5 Entrepreneurs must watch for living and business expenses and target 1 year

It’s great to be your own boss, but it also means you are solely responsible for the business and making sure it says afloat. When you own your business, you need to make sure you have enough savings for living expenses, and enough savings to keep the business running when times are tough.

Remember the restaurant that closed a few weeks back? That’s because the owner had savings to cover the business expenses during the lockdowns and the pandemic. But he could only stretch it out for 18 months. When the lockdowns were lifted and the pandemic eased, he was counting on diners to come and help him stay open, but the customers did not come in the numbers he expected. That plus the rising cost of food ingredients, higher rental and electricity fees, and many more, which made him realize he had no choice but to shut his doors.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.