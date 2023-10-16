5 signs it’s time to switch to a new credit card

The BER months are usually one of the busiest times of the year for credit cards. People have more reasons to swipe their plastic currencies, from shopping for gifts to dining out to taking trips, all in the name of remembering and getting together with family and friends.

With all the workout that your credit cards will be getting, don’t you think it’s time to check if you own the right one?

Market competition has become so fierce that it’s fair to say no two credit cards are the same. Every credit card company understands their clients’ needs differ, which is why they each offer several credit card products. Multiply that by the number of credit card issuers and there is at least 100 options to choose from.

You may be thinking, why even consider a switch? Because you deserve to be rewarded for your loyal spending, and when you are swiping the right plastic, that’s more value for your hard-earned money. Here are 5 signs it’s time for you to make that switch.

#1 If you’re stuck with your first credit card

Loyalty is a good thing but if you are still using your first credit card, chances are it’s time for an upgrade. Classic tier cards come with a basic set of benefits, and some offer rewards programs while others don’t. Those that do come with rewards may be giving you a lower spend-to-loyalty points ratio. It’s likely that your card also comes with the highest possible interest rate which is 3 percent monthly.

#2 You’re hitting your limit

If you’re maxing out your credit card, that’s another sign it’s time to switch. You can ask your credit card issuer to adjust your credit card limit, or consider changing to another credit card offered by the same issuer, but why stop there? Take the chance to scan the market and check what other credit card issuers are offering. No annual fee for life? Welcome bonus? Lower monthly interest rate? Your wallet will love all these.

#3 Missing out on rewards your family and friends enjoy

My doctor spent most of the time during our recent consultation complaining that her friends have redeemed free upgrades or free trips from their credit card, something that she never enjoyed. This could happen to you too, if you are not signed up for a card that will reward your lifestyle choices. If you like traveling, get a travel card that will let you earn more air miles for every peso spent. If you’re always on the road, get a gas card that will offer you fuel rebates. If you use your card for household expenses, get one that rewards you with generous grocery rebates.

#4 Still swiping with a store-specific credit card

Credit card companies like to launch partnerships with almost anyone, from gas companies to airlines to retail chains. The good thing about these partnerships is they offer exclusive promotions and discounts. The bad thing about these partnerships is they can only make these offers for themselves. But just how much of your purchases are with that gas company? Or airline? Or retail store? You could be missing out on other offers for all your other purchases just because you have that store-specific credit card.

#5 Using a debit card to pay for expenses

I’m not a fan of being in debt, and this is why I always advise to use credit cards with caution. But if you are using a debit card to pay for all or most of your expenses, you are potentially losing out on cash back, rewards and discounts with every swipe. Credit cards also offer purchase protection that debit cards normally don’t. It also comes in handy when staying at a hotel and you need to make a room deposit. They can just swipe your credit card, instead of you having to hand over cash that will be inaccessible to you during your whole stay.

* * *

Just as your lifestyle changes, so do your credit card needs. Fresh graduates that just started working may be okay with a no frills credit card. Middle-level executives however, would want higher credit limits as their spending grows. Gas rebates are great when you just bought a new car. Young families need a credit card that rewards them for their household expenses. Whichever your lifestyle or life stage, chances are there is a credit card that comes close to offering the benefits that best suit you. Go grab that application form now.

