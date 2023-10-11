“Girl math” has taken the internet by storm. It may have started out as a fun way for girls and women to justify their shopping purchases, but it has also given us an insight into how this generation views money, both the saving and the spending of it.

As we celebrate International Day of the Girl, it’s a good time to look at why financial education is one of the best things we can do for our daughters, nieces, and all the young girls in our circle.

Who said it first

Back in July, a New Zealand radio show called Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley is reported to have coined the term “girl math”. The show has a segment where its hosts help listeners justify big ticket purchases.

When a listener called in and shared wanting to buy a diamond ring after she recently separated from her husband, one of the hosts helped her to “girl math” the cost. Saying that diamond rings are an asset that can last for more than a lifetime, the host argued that the listener would be saving money if she passed it on to her child later. With two owners, that would half the cost, and if her child passes it on as well much later, then it would really just cost a third of the amount. Is their math mathing for you?

Tiktok users weigh in

The answer seems to be a yes for many girls (and even boys) as the “girl math” hashtag has over 500 million views in the Tiktok platform. They are using “girl math” to explain how they “saved” money or got something for “free”. Many do it as a joke, but some who post or comment on the posts appear to take the “girl math” more seriously. They are using it when deciding almost all purchases, both big and small, and anything in between.

I’m many decades past of being a “girl” but I confess I also found some of the posts relatable. Maybe because I was also looking to justify my expenses? Or it was great to find a community that will cheer me on for spending rather than judge me for my lifestyle choices? But while it was fun to follow the hashtag and browse the posts, some also gave me pause at how this new trend may be pushing the stereotype that the fair sex are not good money managers.

Here are some of the trending “girl math” concepts that need better context so we can make them make sense.

#1 If you buy a dress for P5,000, it costs only P10 if you wear it 500 times.

The math is accurate here, because if you would really rewear a P5,000 dress 500 times, you are essentially paying only P10 for each time it was used. But let’s face it, would you really wear a dress for 500 times? Especially if it is a dress for special occasions, or a formal dress that you can only wear at the office? It’s better to admit that you may wear it 10 times, or 20 times. If the P5,000 still seems reasonable to you at P500 or P250 for every time you use it, then go for it.

#2 If you wanted to buy headphones that costs P10,000, but waited until it was on sale for P8,000, you made a P2,000 profit

First, let me congratulate you on not buying the P10,000 headphones right away. That shows you have spending discipline and like to think it through before making a “want” purchase (versus a “need” purchase like basic necessities). Plus you waited until there was a sale so that earns you another pat on the back. However, you did not make a P2,000 profit because you did not “earn” this amount. Remember, you spent P8,000, so the P2,000 is simply money saved, that never left your wallet because you were able to buy something for less. Make that saving count by keeping it in your wallet or investing it so you can truly make a profit.

#3 If you went to the mall and didn’t buy anything, you made money

The danger with this “girl math” is thinking that whatever money you “made”, you can freely spend on your next mall visit. If you didn’t buy anything, that’s money saved, not made, which you can spend on something else, or better, invest somewhere else. A more wallet-friendly tip when going shopping is to have a budget in mind, or to know what you will buy ahead. Then stick to the budget, or just go looking for the items on your shopping list. If you didn’t get to spend your budget, or find the items, you can do these next time you go out because you already planned these expenses, and we have to assume, your wallet can afford them.

#4 If you bought an extra item to qualify for free shipping when shopping online, you won because you made an additional purchase and got complimentary delivery out of it.

I plead guilty to this, and have done this too many times to count. I hate paying delivery fees and would always check how to get my orders shipped to me for free. Sometimes, it’s about doing the check out on certain dates or times. Or hitting a minimum amount, which I would then set as a personal shopping goal. If you can plan your purchases to avail of free delivery, why not? Just don’t go adding impulse items to your cart, and end up paying for those items that cost more than the waived delivery fee.

#5 If you paid for coffee with a preloaded card, then that’s free because you didn’t have to spend

Umm…you paid real money to load that card, so no, that coffee is not free. Unless the preloaded card was won in a raffle, or a gift from someone, that’s your money you are spending. I also want to caution girls (and even boys) with loading store cards. It’s usually better to pay for things when you buy them or need them. You don’t want to be parking your money and not earn any interest with stores. When the pandemic hit, my preloaded cards were useless sitting at home. I was able to use some of them when the lockdown was lifted, but some stores had closed, and others stopped using preloaded card so those losses were pretty real to me.

* * *

Is “girl math” all bad? Or all good? It’s actually both. The good is that girls are learning at a young age that they need to account for expenses. The bad is if they use “girl math” to explain away their spending, especially when their wallet cannot afford it. There is only one universal math when it comes to spending – and that’s living within your means. Your expenses should not exceed your income because that’s surely equal to incurring debt. If you remember this one important math, then feel free to have fun with “girl math” and post all about it.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.