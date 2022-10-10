Until it happens to you, it is not easy for anyone to understand the many stages of grief that one experiences as a victim of credit card fraud.

A week ago, I used my mobile banking app to transfer funds and decided to also look into my credit card balance. To my shock, the total was easily 3 to 4 times more than the tally in my head. When I clicked to examine the details, I saw there were 6 successive payments to Facebook worth P8,800 each.

I wish I could write that I immediately called the bank, but to be honest, I simply sat there for a few minutes in shock. My daughter had to ask me what was wrong, and that got me to snap out of my shocked state, and start taking action. I called the bank to suspend my credit card and asked for their help to get to the bottom of the unauthorized transactions.

What followed were stages of grief as a credit card user, with lessons and realizations along the way.

#1 This can’t be happening to me

This was the first thought that popped into my head. After all, I have been preaching credit card safety for many years, and can even recite tips on securing your credit card in my sleep. Denial kept me sitting there in shock for a few minutes instead of calling the bank and reporting the fraud right away. But in some cases, those few minutes would have been critical. If you lost your wallet, alerting your bank can either minimize the losses, or ensure no losses at all. And if this did happen to you, as I confirmed it happened to me, don’t start blaming yourself and focus on fixing the problem instead.

#2 Anger won’t help you, nor the bank to fix the fraud

As soon as I started talking to the bank, I found myself angry, and getting angrier. The customer service officer’s first advice was to cancel the card, and issue a new one for me, but I have to pay about P400 for it. I guess this was part of the official spiel, yet I can’t help but think that shouldn’t they help me fix the problem of all those unauthorized transactions first, before talking about charging me another fee? It wouldn’t hurt to be more sensitive to your consumer’s state of mind (and wallet!) at that time. I had to take several deep breaths not to lose it, because I need the bank’s help to make this go away.

#3 Bargain from a position of strength

While the bank would likely have more information about the unauthorized transactions, there are some things you can confirm on your end. When it comes to fraud transactions, someone has to pay for it, and as consumers, we would rather it’s not us. It’s no good to beg the bank for help; they are running a business. What’s better for you is to negotiate from a position of strength. In my case, I pointed out 3 key things why these charges were not my fault: (1) the credit card is still with me, so it’s not lost and being swiped by a thief; (2) my credit card balance went over my limit, and the bank should not have allowed it; and (3) the transactions appear to be online which requires One Time PIN, and yet none were sent to my phone which would have triggered me to check with the bank sooner.

#4 Be patient, not depressed from the waiting game

There’s a great deal of red tape that goes into reporting fraud transactions. It’s not enough to call the bank. You would also need to complete a form, secure a complaint reference number, wait out the turnaround time, and hope that through all these, you won’t need to pay the credit card bill just yet. The tough part is that the bank will not go into details when they say yes or no to your complaint. I also got conflicting advice that nearly drove me to depression. One officer said better to pay the transactions while under dispute so I am not charged any interest. But we are not talking about just P8,800 here, but P8,800 x 6. I decided not to pay and hold the line.

#5 How to accept when things don’t end the way you want

The bank initially waived 3 of the 6 transactions. I’ve heard from other victims that many banks offer a 50% discount, making it appear that you split the loss. That sounds fair, but I know that’s not fair to me. I called again, wrote again, and waited again. In the end, my slate was wiped clean. When things don’t end the way you hope for, don’t give up too soon. Try again with the bank. Bring in the consumer affairs of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Threaten to cut off your credit card. If you are confident that the fraud was not in any way your fault, then hang on to your money and do not give up the fight.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.