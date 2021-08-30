A salute to everyday heroes borne from COVID-19 crisis

For the last 18 months, life on lockdown has taught me many things. One is that even as we retreated inside our homes and to ourselves to stop the spread of the virus, we needed the help of everyday heroes so we can stay inside our safety bubbles. To them, I raise a well-deserved and hopefully not-to-late salute for risking their lives so we can remain safe through this crisis.

#1 Medical professionals.

No profession has suffered more from this pandemic than our health workers. From our doctors, to nurses, to hospital staff, to ambulance drivers, their long hours meant long exposure to the virus, that has resulted to lives lost among their ranks.

I pray their voices will be heard and they will get soon – even today - their long-delayed benefits. No comment has put this in better perspective than a tweet from a run-down nurse who said her pay is less than the daily recorded cases of COVID-19 infections. It’s time for change, and let’s do our share to make this happen.

#2 Grocery workers.

From our first ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) back in March 2020, supermarkets have stayed open to ensure we enjoy continued access to daily staples. Considering the lack of reliable public transportation, then and now, how they could show up for work every single day, plus serve the needs of their customers while masked and wearing face shields, makes them deserving of a spot in this list. In other parts of the world, empty supermarket shelves greeted customers when they would go out at the height of the pandemic. But not here, and never here, thanks to our grocery workers.

#3 Restaurant owners and employees.

Many had to close their doors because of the pandemic, but the ones that stayed open delivered a much-needed service to those unable to cook. They gave the frazzled medical personnel one less thing to worry about, and some even donated the meals, expecting nothing in return. I made sure to take note of them and gave them business as much as I could, and sang their praises to those willing to listen.

#4 Delivery drivers, riders and staff.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I relied on delivery drivers, riders and staff to get things done. They made it possible for me to receive comfort food, dishes our family craves, grocery, medicines, even blankets and nearly everything else that can be transported. They come from varied backgrounds, and for many of them, the pandemic that rendered them jobless gave them this new vocation. So if you can tip, please do so, as generously as you can.

#5 Teachers and school officers.

Never stop learning was the battle cry of many teachers who did their best to cope with technology and deliver lessons remotely to theirs students around the country. Some students said it felt awkward to see their teachers struggle with turning the mic on and off, but they were also humbled to see them adjust so that their learning never stops. Seeing fundraising activities led by students was also heartwarming, as they tried to help their classmates buy load, get internet access, even a tablet or laptop to catch up with school work.

This list is by no means complete, but simply a reminder to us all that not all heroes wear capes, or are in government office, or leaders of companies and institutions. These everyday heroes have risen to the occasion many times in the last 18 months, and big or small, the difference they have made counts and deserves our salute today, and for the rest of 364 days of the year.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.