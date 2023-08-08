Start your holiday shopping in August and save with 8.8 sale

When it comes to shopping for the holidays, it’s never too early for the Filipino budget shopper. Scanning the tempting offers from merchants for today’s 8.8 sale, I have started filling my online cart, with gifts for family and friends plus my very own wish list.

It’s not just 8.8 that you need to prepare for, as August is generally a month of sales when retailers want to move their old inventory and make way for new items for the BER months.

So while December 25 is still 139 days away, you may want to start on your holiday list to save as you shop. Here are discount tricks that can help tick off boxes in your shopping list while keeping more money in your wallet.

#1 Shop with a list

Never go out to war without a plan, and it is a spending war out there. Make a list of people you will shop for, write down budgets for each, plus add the things you also want for yourself. Having a list is a great way to see if you can still cut back, for example, can you just give one gift to one family, or one treat for your officemates to share? You can also set a shopping schedule that will be easier for your cash flow. A list may also help you see that you forgot some people, so you can avoid last-minute shopping which will always hurt your wallet.

#2 Cash is not always king

Paying in cash usually gives you lower prices, but many credit card companies are now making it more rewarding for their members to use their plastic currencies. With BDO credit cards, you can earn rebates as much as P5,000 with accumulated spending. Some offers are time-sensitive where you need to spend P20,000 to get P2,000 or P50,000 to make P5,000 on 8.8, but with a 10 percent cashback, that’s a great incentive to plan your shopping. Whichever credit card you own, or promo you will join, always read the terms and conditions so you don’t lose out on a technicality (they usually exclude bill payments and loading of e-wallets).



#3 Choose wisely between online and offline

Many consumers are excited to be back in physical stores, and according to research reports, online shopping has slowed down. This has made online stores more aggressive, and ready to bring down prices and offer deals to keep their shoppers loyal and happy. Now that you can compare between online and offline, do your homework before you spend your hard-earned cash. Some deals are only available in-store, while some low prices can only be found online.

#4 Download rebate and cash-back Apps

If you haven’t discovered rebate and cash-back Apps yet, now is the time to download and start using them. You can earn rebates with online and even offline shopping. I admit sometimes the rebates are quite small, like 10 centavos to two pesos, but they all add up so be patient. With some, it can be one big offer for first-time use, or you can use a friend’s referral code and the two of you get rewarded. With or without these Apps, you will pay the same anyway for the item (if not more) so no harm in taking the extra step before checkout. For some options, let me share that I’ve used Shopback for years, and recently have started using Atome too.

#5 Don’t be happy with one and stack up promo offers

Did you know it’s possible to use more than one discount or rebate in a transaction? Start with the rebate and cash-back apps. Then look at store offers. How about payment offers – do you get more with paying cash or credit card? Then there are social media offers, meaning discount codes from celebrities and influencers. In a recent SHEIN purchase, a friend used Shopback, then got 10% off for paying with a credit card, plus sale offers from the website, and finally a generous discount from using Belle Mariano’s exclusive coupon code. Altogether, she said it’s like she received 2 items in her checkout cart for free.

You don’t have to wait to hear carols before you start your holiday shopping. For today’s 8.8 sale or just by starting to shop in August, you can be sure you will be one of the early birds that will catch the best deals.

