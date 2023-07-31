Food tripping with restos that offer up to '50 percent off'

Filipinos show love in many ways, and food is one of the most popular ways to show our love, We like to feed our family, our friends, and our guests and we like to mark every occasion with dining together.

But post-pandemic dining has become so expensive, or maybe it’s just that our income has not caught up with the rising costs of goods and services. How to have our cake and eat it too? Well, I discovered the many ways we can eat more and yet spend less if we pay with the right credit card. Sharing below the top 7 places we now frequent to feast with family and friends where we can enjoy paying just a fraction of the total.

Texas Roadhouse

It’s no exaggeration when I say that just from the complimentary peanuts and warm bread with cinnamon butter, served as soon we were seated, we already won when we chose this restaurant. Add that to the 50 percent off on total bill when you dine on Fridays, all day, and pay with your Security Bank Platinum Rewards and World Mastercard credit card, and that’s bagging a dining lottery. Note you must spend at least P3,000 to claim the offer that runs until August 25.

El Pollo Loco

Pay with any BDO credit card and get 25 percent off at El Pollo Loco participating branches all day from Monday to Friday. You must spend at least P1,000 on their roasted chicken which you can enjoy with pita or Spanish rice and other menu offers to get the discount, which is capped also at P1,000. You can enjoy the discount whether you dine-in or decide to take-out until August 31.

Randy’s Donuts

There’s a new donut in town and it is as decadent as you can imagine. But while the flavors may be tempting, the prices of about P100 for each donut can make you think twice. From now until August 31, you can pay with any BDO credit card and get 25 percent off on your total bill from Mondays through Fridays. Dine in or take out bill must be at least P1,000 to get the discount, also capped at P1,000.

Mesa

Filipino food will always get everyone’s vote and Mesa with their Boodle-type offerings is a good choice to bring family and friends together. Until August 31, get 40 percent off on a set meal for 4 to 5 persons when you pay with any BPI credit card. The set meal includes: Baked Scallops; Chicken Binakol; Tofu Sisig; Mango Pork Belly BBQ; Braised Beef; Sotanghon Guisado; 4 cups of Adobo Flakes Rice; 2 servings of Turon; and 5 glasses of Iced Tea. Make sure to come only from Monday to Friday to pay P1,825 instead of the P3,030 regular price. The offer is also available for delivery, pick up, or take-away and you can order as many set meals as you like.

Shakey’s

For the rest of the year, enjoy 30 percent off when you dine in, take out or park and order at participating Shakey’s branches and pay with a Citibank credit card. The discount is available for the Citi Special Bundle (Shakey’s Special Large Thin Crust Pizza, Solo Pack 3 pcs Chicken 'n' Mojos, 1 Pitcher of House blend Iced Tea, mozzarella cheese sticks), Chicken 'n' Mojos Buddy Packs, and All-Time favorite Large Thin Crust Pizza. Best of all, no blackout dates so you can indulge anytime until December 30.

Las Flores

For contemporary Spanish cuisine, you must try Las Flores while your BDO Elite & Gold cards qualify for 50 percent off on total bill. Valid all day from Monday to Friday, spend at least P3,000 to get the discount which is capped at P5,000. Three of us sampled almost everything in the menu and did not even hit the cap. The same offer is available until August 31 at the following affiliate restaurants: BCN by Las Flores; Tomatito; Rambla; and Rumba.



Choi Garden

For fancier dining, Choi Garden’s Cantonese cuisine may appeal to you. For the whole month of August, BDO Elite cardholders get 50 percent off from Mondays to Fridays during lunch and dinner. You need to make a prior reservation though, and the offer is only available at Choi Garden Annapolis in San Juan City. Take note that your bill must be at least P5,000 and the discount is also capped for same amount. Call 8727-7489 to reserve.

I admit it’s not easy to stay on top of the many credit card offers. I used to do a quick Google search to check if the restaurant where we were dining has any offer before paying, but it does not always get you the right results, and sometimes the restaurant even needs to be informed about the offer.

Terms and conditions can also be tricky, and the last thing you want to do is to go there and find out the promotion is not available on that day or time, or has ended. My hack? I try and organize the offers by day whenever I get a message from credit card companies so I can also make a smarter choice where to go when we have to dine out. Be intentional instead of choosing a restaurant last-minute so you never miss out on irresistible deals that will you let you dine more while paying less.

