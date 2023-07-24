Commuter hacks for transport strikes

It’s not easy to be a commuter, especially in the Philippines. Here, it would seem every day brings a different set of challenges. Expect to have a harder time when it rains, or when there is a traffic accident. Gasoline price hikes can also hit your budget, but it’s not as bad as transport hikes where even if you are willing to pay extra, there are just no rides in sight.

The 3-day transport strike that kicks off today will no doubt cause inconvenience to many. Even if classes and work are suspended in some areas, life cannot stop during a transport strike. Some will still need to go to work, or run errands, or show up for appointments that cannot be rescheduled or missed.

What to do if you need to be somewhere in the middle of a transport strike? Consider these hacks to help you get from A to B and from B to A safely.

#1 Brace yourself for 2x, even 3x usual commute time

You will likely spend more time trying to get a ride, so if your usual commute time is 1 hour, expect it to double, even triple during a transport strike. Leave the house earlier than usual, and plan to also return home later than usual. Pack snacks, water, even power banks to ensure you stay fed, hydrated and connected.

#2 Have a Plan A, Plan B and even a Plan C if possible

It’s a jeepney transport strike, so look for other public transportation available, from trains to buses. Even tricycles might work depending on your route. Your last resort should be taxis or private car hires like Grab because expect the former to haggle on prices while the latter will most likely add a steep surcharge.

#3 Carpool with friends, or even with “not friends”

Transport strikes are announced a few days ahead, and you can take the time to ask friends with whom you can share a ride with. Offer to pay for gas, or to treat them to a meal. Not really friends? Don’t be shy to still ask because if they say yes, you just saved yourself a load of commuting trouble. This time, try to pay for gas and treat them to a meal too.

#4 Check out government aid if any

During transport strikes, national and local government agencies offer free rides to help stranded commuters, and it would be good to know if there are any that will service your routes. But I recommend that you consider this as your last option because free rides will attract a lot of commuters so you may not even stand a chance.

#5 Can your employer come to your rescue?

If you’re braving a transport strike to come to work, try and see if your employer has made arrangements for a shuttle to pick up staff at strategic spots. This is your best bet to get to work because your employer is equally invested in making sure you get to your destination. Some call centers even arrange for overnight stays in nearby hotels to manage attendance. Just ask, and maybe in this instance, you shall receive.

